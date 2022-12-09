Joe Kent makes formal request for machine recount in 3rd District

The long-shot effort by Joe Kent to keep his campaign for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District alive will continue with a machine recount of November’s election results.

Kent’s campaign filed a request for a full machine recount of the race shortly after the election results were certified Wednesday afternoon by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. The certified results showed that Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won the House race by 2,629 votes, or 0.83% of the total votes cast.

The campaign had to provide a $48,500 deposit for the recount because the race was not close enough to automatically qualify for review.

The recount will be organized separately by the elections offices of the seven counties within the 3rd District, including Cowlitz County. County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the hope is to meet with the canvassing board early next week.

Despite its name, Fundingsland said a machine recount does not involve rechecking every ballot cast in the election. It will be limited to the undervotes — the ballots that were returned with no candidate selected for the congressional race. There are just over 500 such ballots in Cowlitz County that will be reviewed by the voting machines and the canvassing board.

“This is simply a review of all undervotes in the race that were tabulated to ensure that they were all truly not voted,” Fundingsland said.

The limited pool is one reason the recount remains highly unlikely to change the outcome of the election. The Secretary of State’s Office reported that since 2007, there have been three elections where recounts flipped the initial result. All three races had candidates within a single-digit margin.

Neither Kent nor his campaign responded to requests for comment Friday afternoon. Gluesenkamp Perez said on Twitter Friday that “Joe Kent got fewer votes than me and lost. That’s democracy.”

Kent lost to Gluesenkamp Perez in an upset race to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, costing the Republican Party a seat in the closely-divided House of Representatives.

In Washington’s 9th Congressional District, Republican Doug Basler requested a manual recount of two precincts. Basler was soundly defeated by incumbent Dem. Adam Smith by more than 100,000 votes in November.

There are a handful of other races in Southwest Washington that will be going through recounts next week.

The Skamania County sheriff’s race qualified for an automatic recount as the candidates were separated by 25 votes in the certified results. Sheriff’s Deputy Summer Scheyer led Skamania’s current Chief Deputy David Waymire with 2,997 votes to 2,972 votes.

A partial voluntary recount was requested for the 5th district of the Clark County Council. Don Benton trailed Sue Marshall by more than 1,000 votes in the certified results but requested that results be recounted for 12 precincts in the district. Kent supported Benton’s push for a recount on his Facebook page earlier this month.