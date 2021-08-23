Joe Gardner to step down as Cowlitz County commissioner Sept. 3

Cowlitz County Commissioner Joe Gardner is stepping down from his position on the three-member board effective Sept. 3 to "go back to the private sector," according to a statement.

"I have always been a supporter of term limits, and knew I would not run for a third term," he said in a Monday statement. "My plan was always to go back to the private sector. That time has come a bit earlier than when my term is officially over, but I am ready to make the change."

Gardner represents District 3, which includes West Longview, Castle Rock, Ryderwood and the rural north county.

Gardner, a Toutle independent, was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022.

"My time in office has been fulfilling and challenging, and I am thankful for the opportunity to have served the people of Cowlitz County to the best of my ability," he said.

