Jim Hill to step down from Kelso City Council

Jim Hill is stepping down from the Kelso City Council.

Hill said he can do more good for the city outside contentious council meetings, and made the official announcement on a local radio show Thursday afternoon. He did not give a date for his departure.

Hill told The Daily News his decision was motivated by "toxicity" among members of the City Council. He said he wanted to make sure one specific councilmember was not reelected in November, but did not name the rival member in the TDN or radio interview.

"I can find and promote candidates that would do the job that needs to be done and stick to Kelso business and Kelso problems," Hill said.

Hill has recently butted heads with fellow Kelso councilman Keenan Harvey, with Hill accusing Harvey of grandstanding and focusing too much on Longview issues.

Harvey filed a formal complaint against Hill in December about Hill's interruptions during a heated council debate and a series of unwelcomed emails which led to a formal council reprimand on Jan. 3.

Hill was first elected to the Kelso City Council in 2015. He lost his reelection campaign to Harvey in 2019 but rejoined the council two years later after running for a different seat.

Hill said he could help the city more by no longer juggling council duties.

"It's far more important to do productive work than be part of less comfortable discussions and activities," Hill said during the radio show "Town Hall with Mike Wallin." Wallin is also a Longview city councilman.

There were two creative programs that Hill cited as his personal priorities for the city: getting a state designation for a Creative Arts District in Kelso and creating a larger community program to provide art opportunities for kids. Hill has also heavily lobbied for international youth baseball tournaments to play in Tam O'Shanter Park.