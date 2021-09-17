Jim Hill, Rowan Kelsall seek to change Kelso if elected to city council

The two candidates for Position 4 on the Kelso City Council each believe they would speak for parts of the city whose residents feel unrepresented, but the candidates have very different experiences shaping their approach to city politics.
Jim Hill has been a Kelso resident since the 1970s, an active member of multiple local associations and served a term on the City Council from 2015 to 2019. Rowan Kelsall is a Washington State Department of Ecology worker who moved to Washington in 2013 and has been living in Kelso for just over a year.
Kelsall said talking to Kelso residents over the last few months, he learned many of them felt the council was slow to respond to concerns — if they responded at all. Kelsall said he could serve as a “megaphone” to amplify the issues local residents cared about, especially when it came to groups that had been historically marginalized.
“If people are wanting to place a vote for change, I will make sure that vote is not going to waste. I plan to do everything I have access to to include the community,” Kelsall said.
Hill had no complaints about Kelsall’s ideas or approach but pointed to his history of involvement within the city as the strength of his campaign.
“Folks will either vote for me or not vote for me based on what my resume says I’ve done on behalf of my community,” Hill said.
The winner of the election will replace incumbent Richard McCaine, who was appointed to Position 4 in 2020.
One issue where the City Council took aggressive action recently was the walkout during the Sept. 7 meeting. A majority of councilmembers walked out after Kelso Police Department officers removed a man who didn’t wear a mask within the council chambers and barred other unmasked attendees from entering the building. The current statewide order by Gov. Jay Inslee requires masks be worn in all public buildings.
Hill and Kelsall both disagreed with the walkout because it prevented any further discussions. Kelsall said he personally encourages COVID vaccines, but understands the concerns people have about mandates being forced onto them. Kelsall said it always is tricky to take actions that affect city residents without giving them a say.
“I would need to be there to be able to voice the concerns of the people that elected me. They clearly have an issue with this approach, let’s talk and try to figure out a compromise,” Kelsall said.
Hill was even more pointed in his criticism. In both an interview Friday and in emails sent directly to city councilmembers, Hill said he was embarrassed by the action. He felt councilmembers who opposed the mask mandate should have asked residents to wear them in order to have an “amicable discussion.”
Hill said while councilmembers could feel however they wanted about the mandates outside of City Hall, the elected officials should focus on issues they can affect during council meetings.
“These things are not at Kelso level. Kelso will not have an impact on what the governor does or the Legislature does,” Hill said. “How about we just sit down and talk about the needs of Kelso?”
More thoughts from Hill
Hill, who describes himself as “apolitical” and not affiliated with either party, said he is concerned that many elected officials cannot look beyond their personal agendas. He pointed out how few city councilmembers in Kelso use the time available during council meetings to report on the committees they attend or the concerns of residents.
“What does that mean? There aren’t issues out there they have been working on and talking to folks about and they want to bring to council’s attention?” Hill said.
During Hill’s previous stint on the City Council, he said his phone line and email were open to any feedback or concerns from residents. He wants to take a similar approach if re-elected, even if major issues draw dozens or hundreds of comments.
Hill has a few issues at the top of his agenda. He has been pushing for increased arts programs for children in the community since well before he entered the council race. He wants to see the city look into ways to support efforts like that, either through collaborations with other cities or through programs like the Washington State Arts Commission.
Hill also plans to push for road repairs and infrastructure work, with a focus on the neighborhoods above Allen Street in north Kelso. City Manager Andy Hamilton and other officials recently obtained $700,000 for road improvements in the city through the Safe Streets program.
“We have potholes out there that are 30 years old. Not because the city didn’t want to repair them, it didn’t have the money,” Hill said.
More thoughts from Kelsall
The significantly younger Kelsall has gained political and civic experience since moving to Washington. He traveled abroad with the Peace Corps for two years and served as an aide for Senator T’wina Nobles, D- Fircrest, during this year’s legislative session.
Kelsall said his campaign is not an extension or an affiliation of Nobles’ office, but that took away lessons during his time there. One was the impact of grassroots campaigning and talking to people on the street about the local issues that affect them.
Another was the importance of working with groups outside the city limits. Kelsall pointed to locations like the Catlin Rotary Spray Park or the Hall of Justice, projects along the blurry border between Longview and Kelso that aid both communities. He said working closely with Longview and state agencies would help the city afford projects like an overhaul of the water system.
“If we build up those connections and build out those networks to provide resources in Kelso, it would be beneficial to the city overall,” Kelsall said.
Kelsall, who identifies as African-American, would be the sole non-white member of the council if he was elected. While his campaign has not focused explicitly on race, Kelsall said that would be one of the reasons his election would help small or disenfranchised groups within the city to be heard.
“It provides opportunities for those groups that have been historically marginalized to see that it’s possible to get elected, to be in a position to impact not just your community, but everyone around you,” Kelsall aid.