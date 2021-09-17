Jim Hill, Rowan Kelsall seek to change Kelso if elected to city council

Hill said while councilmembers could feel however they wanted about the mandates outside of City Hall, the elected officials should focus on issues they can affect during council meetings.

“These things are not at Kelso level. Kelso will not have an impact on what the governor does or the Legislature does,” Hill said. “How about we just sit down and talk about the needs of Kelso?”

More thoughts from Hill

Hill, who describes himself as “apolitical” and not affiliated with either party, said he is concerned that many elected officials cannot look beyond their personal agendas. He pointed out how few city councilmembers in Kelso use the time available during council meetings to report on the committees they attend or the concerns of residents.

“What does that mean? There aren’t issues out there they have been working on and talking to folks about and they want to bring to council’s attention?” Hill said.

During Hill’s previous stint on the City Council, he said his phone line and email were open to any feedback or concerns from residents. He wants to take a similar approach if re-elected, even if major issues draw dozens or hundreds of comments.