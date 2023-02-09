Jim Hill is no longer resigning from the Kelso City Council.

In an email to The Daily News Thursday morning, Hill said he is no longer planning to step down from his council seat. The change of mind comes three weeks after he first publicly announced his intention to resign.

According to Hill, his resignation letter to city staff stated he would vacate his council seat at the end of March.

Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton told The Daily News this is not the first resignation Hill has submitted, then rescinded. Hill also said he previously resigned from council and rescinded the resignation, but the timing is unclear.

Hill told The Daily News he rescinded the latest resignation because he was "re-energized" by the number of people who attended Tuesday night's council meeting to speak about Catlin Hall, in relation to the proposed construction of a new affordable housing and community center building in west Kelso. He said the turnout showed that citizens were invested in helping Kelso and would "speak respectfully and earnestly to council."

Hill said he also has difficulty answering questions from people about why exactly he announced his resignation in the first place.

"My commitment to my city, kids, seniors, (veterans) any and all who need help requires me to have a public persona. This isn't ego, it is reality," Hill writes.

Hill previously said that he was stepping down to focus on a handful of projects that has not been a priority for the Kelso City Council over the last year, such as a long-discussed children's art nonprofit.

Hill also said he was stepping down because he wanted to have an impact on the Kelso City Council elections later this year. His seat will not be up for re-election but three other council positions will be.

Hill bristled during the Tuesday council meeting when a Kelso resident asked during public comment why he was still attending council meetings after he had announced his plan to step down. Mayor Mike Karnofski warned Hill during the meeting not to reply to the comments.

Hill was first elected to the Kelso City Council in 2015. He lost his reelection campaign to current councilman Keenan Harvey in 2019 but rejoined the council two years later after running for a different seat.