The newest improvement coming to celebrate Longview's centennial is for a monument that predates the state of Washington.

A team from the construction company JH Kelly is replacing the signs and benches at the Monticello Convention marker near the Longview Public Library. The Longview City Council approved the donation during its Thursday night meeting.

JH Kelly is donating the renovations as a celebration of the 100th anniversary for both the city and the company. Abe Ott, a JH Kelly manager who is helping organize the project, said they wanted to celebrate the local history that predated Longview.

"We look for projects that benefit the community, and continuing to celebrate that history is an important part of what makes the area special," Ott said.

The sign replacement was pitched to the company by local history advocates Cal Fowler and Jackie Evans. The wood signs have not been replaced since 1952, when the marker was originally built along Tennant Way. While the markers are still readable, the interiors have been rotted out from decades of rain.

The Monticello Convention in November 1852 was the second of two gatherings of delegates from small settlements across what is now Washington. Monticello was the settlement that existed in present-day Longview until it was destroyed by flooding in 1867.

The convention asked for the land north of the Columbia River to be split off from the Oregon Territory into its own region. The request was approved by Congress a few months later, creating the Territory of Washington.

The signs include both the history of the convention and a list of the delegates who signed the request. The representatives from the Lower Cowlitz Valley include familiar surnames like Seth Catlin, Peter Crawford and Nathaniel Ostrander.

The vast majority of the work to replace the signs and benches will be done by JH Kelly employees. Longview parks staff will trim back tree branches to make the signs more visible and the city will handle the water and electricity needs for the site going forward.

The City Council asked JH Kelly to consult with Commissioner Dennis Weber or another local historian to fact-check the sign before putting in the new versions. Weber wrote an extensive history of the Monticello Convention for the Cowlitz Historical Quarterly in 2002.

With the approval by the council, Ott said the goal is to finish by the end of the summer. Estimates given to the city say it will take at least two weeks to build the signs and two weeks to install the new materials.