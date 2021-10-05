 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaime Herrera Beutler hosting telephone town hall Oct. 12
0 comments

Jaime Herrera Beutler hosting telephone town hall Oct. 12

{{featured_button_text}}

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) is holding a live telephone town hall Tuesday. 

Herrera Beutler will be speaking with the public on an hour-long call between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Herrera Beutler will talk about her recent work in Congress for southwest Washington before taking questions and comments from members of the Third Congressional District.

People from Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum and southern Thurston counties are asked to join the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and then entering the passcode 116365.

Comments and questions also can be submitted ahead of the call through her website, jhb.house.gov.

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Herrera Beutler 

 Katie Fairbanks
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

You'll never look at a shooting star the same way again

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News