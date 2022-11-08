Jabusch takes early lead in tight Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner race

In the race for Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner, appointed incumbent John Jabusch had a narrow lead over challenger Rick Dahl, according to Tuesday's initial ballot returns.

Jabusch, running as an independent, took about 50.8% of the vote and Dahl, a Republican, tallied 48.2%. Jabusch captured 12,357 votes, a 543-vote lead over Dahl.

"It looks like it's going to be a dogfight," Jabusch said Tuesday. "It's going to be close."

Dahl said he wanted the results to be close because conservative votes come in late.

"I think it's a positive number," he said. "As the votes come in, it will close up."

Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said Tuesday night it's hard to estimate how many ballots are left to count but that the Cowlitz County Elections Office had thousands of uncounted ballots on hand. The office will count about 6,300 tomorrow, and tabulating will last well into next week, she said.

Rose Valley resident Jabusch, 62, owner of Pro Caliber Motorsports, said his experience running businesses has served him well in the commissioner role. He said he decided to run for a full four-year term to continue contributing to the variety of county business and issues.

Dahl, 66, a Castle Rock resident who retired as senior vice president of Fibre Federal Credit Union early this year, said he’s running to give more voice to the citizens and make the county more financially independent.

In the August primary, Jabusch received 44.4% of the vote and Dahl got 35.8%, beating out Republican Christie Masters. But only voters in District 3 — West Longview, Rose Valley, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and rural northern Cowlitz County — cast ballots in the primary race. All Cowlitz County voters saw the commissioner race on their general election ballot.

After former commissioner Joe Gardner, an independent, stepped down in September, seven people applied for the position. The board interviewed the top three, including Masters and Dahl.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Arne Mortensen supporting Dahl and Dennis Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Gov. Jay Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after he applied directly to the governor’s office.