Jabusch, Dahl lead in Cowlitz County commissioner primary race

Appointed Cowlitz County Cowlitz County District 3 Commissioner John Jabusch and Republican challenger Rick Dahl appear likely to move on to the general election, according to Tuesday's initial primary ballot returns.

Jabusch, running as an independent, took about 47% of the vote and Dahl tallied 34%. Jabusch captured 2,354 votes, a 669-vote lead over Dahl. Christie Masters got 935 votes, or about 19%, and likely won’t move on to November’s election.

Only voters in District 3 — West Longview, Rose Valley, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and rural northern Cowlitz County — saw the race on their primary ballots. The general election will be countywide.

Rose Valley resident Jabusch, 62, owner of Pro Caliber Motorsports, said his experience running businesses has served him well in the commissioner role. He said he decided to run for a full four-year term to continue contributing to the variety of county business and issues.

Dahl, 66, a Castle Rock resident who retired as senior vice president of Fibre Federal Credit Union early this year, said he decided to run to better represent the citizens. Describing himself as fiscally conservative, Dahl said he’d like to see the county operate off its own local tax base.

Fellow Rose Valley resident and business owner Masters, 47, decided to run after years consideration because she loves Cowlitz County and wants to serve its residents.

In September, Joe Gardner stepped down from the position, leaving about 15 months in his second term. Masters and Dahl were among the seven candidates to apply for the position.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Arne Mortensen supporting Dahl and Dennis Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after he applied directly to the governor’s office.

By the end of this year, Jabusch will have spent about a year as commissioner.