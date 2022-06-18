Interviews set for everyday citizens to join Cowlitz County Board of Health

The Cowlitz County commissioners will meet as the board of health Tuesday to interview seven applicants for the board's three new non-elected positions, allowing everyday citizens to join the government body.

Today the Cowlitz County Board of Health is comprised only of the three elected county commissioners. A new state law requires an equal number of elected and non-elected officials to be included for a total of six members.

The special Board of Health meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday after the commissioners' regular meeting. The board is set to adopt a resolution expanding the membership and the provisions outlined in state code.

The commissioners will then interview the top seven applicants for the expanded board, and appoint one non-elected member for each of the three categories set by the state.

The non-elected members must include a certified health-care provider practicing or employed in the county; a consumer of public health; and a representative of an organization or nonprofit, business community, environmental public health regulated community or armed service member.

Those applicants are: Lindy Campbell and Peggy Malone in the provider category, Kelly Lane and Amanda Rasmussen in the consumers of public health category and Mary Jane Melink, Dennis Ott and Jennifer Bejcek in the other community stakeholders category, according to the county.

Most local health boards, including Cowlitz County’s, are comprised primarily of county commissioners. Only elected board members can vote on permit, licensing and application fees.

The Board of Health “oversees all matters pertaining to the preservation of life and health of people in Cowlitz County,” according to the county’s website. The board meets quarterly to hear updates from Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. The first meeting with the expanded board is set for July 26.

