Interim manager takes over RiverCities Transit as system returns to full capacity

An interim manager is leading RiverCities Transit as the buses begin the trip back to full capacity rides.

RiverCities’ General Manager Amy Asher left the local transit provider Tuesday to accept a job leading the Mason Transit Authority near Spokane. Operations manager Jim Seeks was named as the interim director for the short term.

Seeks said Asher turned down previous offers from larger transit agencies and that he was happy for his former boss.

“I was looking for the day when she would do that, because she has the potential to do a lot for transit,” Seeks said.

The change in leadership was not the only difference that RiverCities Transit saw recently. The end of Washington’s coronavirus capacity restrictions June 30 allowed the buses to remove limits on passenger use. The Transportation Safety Administration still requires face masks be worn on all public transit, including buses, through Sept. 13.

Seeks said there has not been a major spike in passengers in the week since the buses returned to full capacity. He expected ridership would keep increasing slowly as people became aware of the change.