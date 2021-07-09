Inslee meets with Bill Nye at Johnston Ridge

“The Delta variant, climate change, taking care of each other and redistributing wealth so that everybody has a high quality of life. We’re all in this together, so let’s get out there and save the world!” Nye said.

Inslee said he first met Nye in 1998, when he was first running for the House of Representatives and Nye was at the height of his show’s popularity. He said the two went kayaking along the Washington coast and have remained in touch since because of their shared interest in science.

“He’s such a vibrant person. Sometimes science can seem really grey, but Bill has done so much to make that exciting. He’s also perpetually optimistic about what science can do,” Inslee said.

Inslee and Nye have not appeared at many events together, though Nye briefly appeared in the video announcement for Inslee’s 2020 presidential campaign.

The two special guests had front seats to an abridged presentation from the staff of the Mount St. Helens Institute and the Johnston Ridge Observatory. Karissa Lowe, a Cowlitz Tribe member who serves on the board of the Mount St. Helens Institute, spoke about the tribe’s historic connection to the region.