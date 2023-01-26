Initiative drive fell short, but some of its ideas live on in the Legislature

Anyone who passed the Cowlitz County Republican Party headquarters in Kelso last year would likely have seen a large banner promoting 11 proposed voter initiatives, including harder drug possession laws and easier police pursuits.

The initiatives were a bundle of proposed changes supported by the political action group Let’s Go Washington, also known as the Project to Restore Washington. Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, spent several months promoting the drive in his Facebook video posts.

All 11 measures fell short of the signature requirements to put them on ballots or in front of lawmakers. But several of the changes have been brought ahead as bills in the state Legislature, in some cases with the backing of Southwest Washington conservatives.

Which 11 are still alive?

Two of the 11 topics are major hot-button conservative issues from the past year: making it easier for police to pursue suspects in vehicles and setting new drug criminalization laws.

At least three drug criminalization bills have been introduced in the Senate this year, after lawmakers downgraded simple drug possession from a felony to misdemeanor in 2022 after the state Supreme Court found the previous law unconstitutional.

The bills strike different balances in their focus on drug treatment for addicts and criminal charges as a deterrent.

Police pursuit bills have been introduced in the House and the Senate by Republicans but have not been scheduled for a hearing yet. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs said Tuesday that there was a risk of those bills not making it far in the session this year.

The law’s pursuit restrictions were meant to reduce chases that endangered officers and bystanders, but police have said it has contributed to a rise in stolen vehicles.

Four of the 11 initiatives were tax reductions or overhauls. One of those changes got a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The bill from Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, would exempt the first $250,000 in home value from counting toward property taxes.

“This is one of the most important of the tax reforms, the tax breaks that are part of the collective of initiatives that will fix what’s broken in Washington,” Walsh said about the property tax exemption bill during a video in September.

The other notable initiative was a limitation on the governor’s emergency declaration powers. Wilson introduced an emergency powers bill before the session started and said earlier this month that the measure appeared to have stalled out early in the session.

A similar emergency powers bill was introduced in the House Tuesday, co-sponsored by Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia.

How do initiatives work?

A successful initiative to the Legislature guarantees that some action will be taken on the issue. If the Legislature doesn’t pass a bill to address the change, the topic will appear on the ballot in November for a statewide vote. There have been three successful initiative campaigns in Washington since 2016, along with hundreds of failed attempts.

Brian Heywood led the Let’s Go Washington campaign and initiative drive. Heywood wouldn’t give an exact number of signatures that the measures received, only saying that it wasn’t close to enough to be worth submitting to the Secretary of State.

Each petition needed around 320,000 verified signatures for registered voters and the last successful initiatives submitted closer to 400,000 signatures.

“I don’t know if this was a huge pressure on the Legislature,” Heywood said. “The backlash potential for many of these is strong enough that if they don’t get fixed, that would be a catalyst to go again.”

Heywood blamed the initiative’s struggles on being the first year of a grassroots campaign. The campaign never had the budget or interest in hiring a political consultant, so the effort relied heavily on volunteer signature gatherers and word-of-mouth support.