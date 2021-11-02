Initial vote tallies too close to tell in Castle Rock Library levy Tuesday

CASTLE ROCK — It's too early to tell whether Castle Rock Library's levy will pass after first vote tallies in the city's roughly sixth attempt to fund the donation-ran facility in three years.

As of around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, the levy had not reached the two benchmarks required to pass. Voters are about one percentage point shy of the 60% threshold of yes votes needed for these types of "excess levies." Another 244 Castle Rock ballots are also required to validate the election.

The Cowlitz County Election Office states there are 6,000 more ballots to be counted in the county, overall, and the second round of vote totals will be released Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Levy

If approved, the measure would cost city residents about $75 for a home worth $250,000 in 2022 to fund the library for one year. Voters were asked to approve a levy for $0.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022, which is $0.20 less than the previous levies approved from 2010 through 2018, according to county election archives.