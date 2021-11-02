Initial vote tallies too close to tell in Castle Rock Library levy Tuesday

CASTLE ROCK — It's too early to tell whether Castle Rock Library's levy will pass after first vote tallies in the city's roughly sixth attempt to fund the donation-ran facility in three years.
As of around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, the levy had not reached the two benchmarks required to pass. Voters are about one percentage point shy of the 60% threshold of yes votes needed for these types of "excess levies." Another 244 Castle Rock ballots are also required to validate the election.
The Cowlitz County Election Office states there are 6,000 more ballots to be counted in the county, overall, and the second round of vote totals will be released Wednesday.
Levy
If approved, the measure would cost city residents about $75 for a home worth $250,000 in 2022 to fund the library for one year. Voters were asked to approve a levy for $0.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022, which is $0.20 less than the previous levies approved from 2010 through 2018, according to county election archives.
Levy funds have not been collected since 2019. Since then, the library has depleted its reserves and is running solely on donations, said former Library Director Vicki Selander. She retired in December 2020 after two decades with the organization to remove her pay and benefits from the library’s budget, and continues to volunteer at the facility for free.
Previous levy measures received more than 50% of the votes, but didn’t pass due to technical legal issues. In the primaries, the levy failed because overall Castle Rock votes didn’t reach the number needed to validate the election. In the 2020 General Election, the measure was two percentage points short of reaching the 60% approval threshold needed for these types of “excess levies,” and in the 2019 General Election, voters were about three points shy of the 60% benchmark.