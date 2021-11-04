Initial vote tallies show Castle Rock Library just missing levy passage

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Library levy is still votes away from passage in the city’s roughly sixth attempt to fund the donation-run facility in three years.
As of Thursday, the levy had not reached the two benchmarks required to pass. Voters are about one percentage point shy of the 60% threshold of yes votes needed for these types of “excess levies.” Another roughly 107 Castle Rock ballots also are required to validate the election.
The Cowlitz County Election Office states there are 4,000 more ballots to be counted in the county, overall, and the next round of vote totals will be released Friday. The election will be certified Nov. 23.
Former Library Director Vicki Selander said Wednesday she felt “numb” from the recent attempts to fund the facility. She said she will meet with city leaders after the results are certified, despite the outcome, to create a plan for the library.
Levy
The library runs solely on donations and volunteers because the facility depleted its savings since the previous levy was last collected in 2018, Selander said. She said she retired in 2020 after two decades with the organization to remove her pay and benefits from the library’s budget, and continues to volunteer at the facility for free.
If approved, the measure would cost city residents about $75 for a home worth $250,000 in 2022 to fund the library for one year. Voters were asked to approve a levy for $0.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022, which is $0.20 less than the previous levies approved from 2010 through 2018, according to county election archives.
Previous levy measures received more than 50% of the votes, but didn’t meet the legal requirements to pass. In the primaries, the levy failed because overall Castle Rock votes didn’t reach the number needed to validate the election. In the 2020 General Election, the measure was two percentage points short of reaching the 60% approval threshold needed for these types of excess levies, and in the 2019 General Election, voters were about three points shy of the 60% benchmark.