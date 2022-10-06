Inflation, new design pushes Industrial Way and Oregon Way price tag to around $180 million

The projected cost for long-running plans to make the intersection of Industrial Way and Oregon Way less congested has jumped at least roughly $95 million dollars above the original 2015 estimate, with hope that the state Legislature will make up the difference in 2023.

The new price tag was announced by the Washington State Department of Transportation at a Tuesday meeting in Longview. Transportation leaders met with city and county officials, the elected representatives for District 19, business representatives and other parties to shore up support for the project heading into January's legislative session.

The new estimate is at least more than double the original $85 million allocation given by the Washington State Legislature in 2015. WSDOT Southwest Regional Director Carley Francis said it would be the second-most expensive transportation project the department had pursued in Southwest Washington, behind only the Interstate 5 bridge replacement.

"We went to a base idea with a scaled-back design and incrementally added back pieces to reach something that makes sense and is well-endorsed," Francis said.

For roughly seven years, officials have proposed raising the Industrial and Oregon ways intersection over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines to prevent passing trains from slowing vehicle traffic near where the roads meet by the exits for the Port of Longview and Lewis and Clark Bridge.

During Tuesday's meeting, Francis and department consultants broke down the reasons for the new cost. Inflation and supply cost increases pushed the base cost of the project to $130 million. New additions, including a roundabout and additional roads for trucks to access businesses along Industrial Way, added another $40 million.

"It means the bridge needs steeper grades, which means higher walls. It's this incremental ripple that adds up to the ultimate cost change for the project," WSDOT senior engineer Devin Reck said.

The remaining increase is a price contingency built in to meet future cost effects of inflation. Francis said the department is still working to land on an exact contingency number, but estimates would push the total cost of the project to between $180 and $200 million.

The final funding ask for the project will go into the Department of Transportation's proposed budget for the next biennium. That budget will be submitted to Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who will release his official statewide budget proposal by the end of the year.

Local support for the new design

Many of the local leaders at Tuesday's meeting were encouraged that the Department of Transportation has reinvigorated the IWOW project this year. Tuesday's meeting followed a series of meetings over the summer to update the priorities and design preferences for the new intersection.

"I'm a lot more optimistic now that we are honing in on a plan that will work for everyone involved," Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said.

In a statement Thursday, a Nippon Dynawave Packaging spokesman said the company appreciated the discussions and amendments to the plan. "We look forward to continuing to work with WSDOT on how these impacts will be minimized during construction and thereafter," the statement read.

Port of Longview Commissioner and state Sen. Jeff Wilson was more split on the current plan. Wilson said he would support any infrastructure improvements that were proposed for his district but needed to confer with the port to make sure the new design matched their projected demands for rail and truck traffic.

"For whatever design is accepted by the community, we'd like to have the option that would provide for unit train service at a later date. But don't build it that way just for the port," Wilson said.

The city of Longview, the Port of Longview, BNSF Railway and all three mill complex companies have submitted letters of support as WSDOT applies for a federal railroad crossing elimination grant.

Another meeting will likely take place before the end of the year to finalize the approach to the Legislature. If the project is fully funded, WSDOT officials said the goal is to finalize the design over the next few years, go out for bidding in 2026 and begin construction around the end of 2027.