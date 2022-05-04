Industrial land owners seek support from Kelso City Council

The Kelso City Council approved new zoning for the long-dormant Segale land along the interstate Tuesday night in a bid to attract more industry to Kelso.

The council unanimously voted to change the zoning and comprehensive plan designation for three Segale-owned parcels from commercial use to industrial use. Segale Properties and development company Trammell Crow requested the change.

Steve Horenstein, a land use lawyer representing Trammell Crow at the council meeting, said there was significantly more demand for large industrial projects than the retail complexes that been planned for the area since the early 2010s.

"Industrial development is moving north because we're out of land in Clark County for this kind of development," Horenstein said.

The decision came after a back-and-forth discussion between the representatives for Segale Properties and for Anchor Point, another large industrial property to the west of the Segale land. Anchor Point told the council they are worried whatever gets built in the Segale-owned land would cut off the one road that leads to their undeveloped land.

"If you want to have reasonable access to Anchor Point, that will have to be done through the Segale property," said Bill Robbins, a legal consultant for the family that owns Anchor Point.

Horenstein said the road is a private street and the City Council has limited say on how it can be used. He said his clients are willing to work out arrangements with Anchor Point for the road's future.

City attorney Janean Parker advised the council the future of the road should not factor into the zoning decision. Parker said the city will get "another bite at the apple" regarding the road when a detailed site plan for what will be built on the Segale property comes to the council and the Planning Commission for approval.

"This council has heard your request and we're looking forward to development at Anchor Point and the Segale property," councilman Brian Wood told the Anchor Point representatives before the vote.

In other business, the City Council rejected all bids for phase three of the parking improvement project at Tam O'Shanter Park.

The form the city sent to bidders on the project differed from the state standard in terms of how much detail needs to be provided regarding subcontractors for the project. Senior engineer Paul Klope said to ensure the final bids are fair and legally sound, the city will go back out for bids with the updated form.

The bids submitted for the project in April ranged from $940,000 to $1.22 million. Klope told the council he expects the delay will push the project's completion about one month further into the fall and he is unsure how it will affect the project cost.

The council also approved a proposal to add a Gold Star Marker to Tam O'Shanter Park and a two-year extension of the city's contract for janitorial services.

