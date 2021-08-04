Incumbents lag in two Kelso City Council primary races

At least one of the current members of the Kelso City Council will seemingly be knocked out of their re-election race in the primary.
Councilman Jeffrey McAllister is running in third place in the primary for position 1, despite one of the other candidates having suspended his campaign. The race for position 4 is too close to call, but incumbent Richard McCaine landed in third place by a 15-vote margin through the results released by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The top two finishers in each council race will appear again on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Position 1
Brian Wood took the top slot in primary voting for position 1 through Wednesday afternoon. Wood received 52.4% of the 1,295 votes tallied in the Kelso primary.
Curtis Hart came in second with 26.8%, or 347 votes, while McAllister received 263 votes in the results so far.
McAllister is a former security officer and father of three who has lived in Kelso since 2013 and was elected to the City Council seat in 2017. McAllister said he was waiting to see the next batch of results come through Wednesday night before commenting on the state of the race.
"I feel like I’m up against name recognition and history in the city," McAllister said.
Hart built his local reputation on years of public campaigns against sex offenders, including sting operations and a multi-year lawsuit over obtaining the list of low-level offenders in Cowlitz County. He announced his candidacy for the City Council seat in May, before suspending his campaign efforts in July over concerns with the financial disclosure requirements.
Hart said Wednesday his success in the primary election was "hilarious and great." He said he likely would continue to pull back and decline the council seat if he saw similar success in the November general election.
"I want to thank the people that did vote for me, even though I am not running, so they obviously did not know that," Hart said.
Wood is the director of support services for Nippon Dynawave Packaging and has lived in Kelso since 2000. Wood said Wednesday that he was happy with the results and was confident that "all of us working together can accomplish great things for our city."
Position 4
Former city councilmember Jim Hill led the primary for position 4 Tuesday night with 40.8% of the votes, or 536 of the 1,313 votes counted by Wednesday afternoon.
The competition for second place in the primary was too close to call between McCaine and Rowan Kelsall. Kelsall received 395 votes in the preliminary results to date while McCaine received 380 votes.
Hill declined to comment about the race and McCaine could not be reached for comment by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Kelsall said Wednesday he was feeling good about the results so far, but would wait to see the final vote totals.
"I'm not putting a definite answer of what I want to do next until I feel more confident with the results that are being tabulated today," Kelsall said.
McCaine was appointed to the Kelso City Council in January after councilman David Futcher stepped down. McCaine, 71, is a retired Navy veteran who said he was able to organize compromises on the City Council and was interested in helping downtown businesses recover from COVID-19 limitations.
Hill served on the Kelso City Council from 2015 to 2019, when he lost his re-election campaign. Hill is a longtime Kelso resident who has been involved in numerous city committees and local organizations over the last two decades including Kelso Babe Ruth Baseball, the city planning commission and several neighborhood associations.
Kelsall works for the Washington State Department of Ecology. Kelsall moved to Kelso last year and said he was driven to run for the City Council to help workers and disenfranchised city residents. Kelsall does have some political experience after working as an aide in the Washington State Senate during two sessions.
This story will be updated as final vote totals come through.