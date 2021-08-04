Incumbents lag in two Kelso City Council primary races

Hart built his local reputation on years of public campaigns against sex offenders, including sting operations and a multi-year lawsuit over obtaining the list of low-level offenders in Cowlitz County. He announced his candidacy for the City Council seat in May, before suspending his campaign efforts in July over concerns with the financial disclosure requirements.

Hart said Wednesday his success in the primary election was "hilarious and great." He said he likely would continue to pull back and decline the council seat if he saw similar success in the November general election.

"I want to thank the people that did vote for me, even though I am not running, so they obviously did not know that," Hart said.

Wood is the director of support services for Nippon Dynawave Packaging and has lived in Kelso since 2000. Wood said Wednesday that he was happy with the results and was confident that "all of us working together can accomplish great things for our city."

Position 4

Former city councilmember Jim Hill led the primary for position 4 Tuesday night with 40.8% of the votes, or 536 of the 1,313 votes counted by Wednesday afternoon.