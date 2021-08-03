Incumbents lag in Kelso City Council primary race

At least one of the current members of the Kelso City Council will seemingly be knocked out of their re-election race in the primary.

Councilman Jeffrey McAllister will finish third in the primary for Position 1, despite one of the other candidates having suspended their campaign. The race for Position 4 is too close to call, but incumbent Richard McCaine also was in third place after the first batch of votes were released.

All results listed are preliminary and based on the initial primary votes Tuesday night. The top two finishers in each council race will appear again on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Position 1

Brian Wood took the top slot in primary voting for position 1 on Tuesday. Wood received 51.7% of the 1,072 votes cast in the Kelso primary race.

Curtis Hart came in second with 28.8%, or 309 votes, while McAllister received 203 votes in the Tuesday results.