How did Cowlitz County vote? Unofficial primary election results as of Friday

The results of most Cowlitz County primary election races and measures have held steady since Tuesday, with a handful still too close to call Friday afternoon.
As of Friday’s update, the county has counted 26,747 ballots, with an estimated 4,356 remaining. County election results will be certified Aug. 16.
Cowlitz County’s voter turnout rate reached 37.5%, creeping toward the 40% expected by the election’s office.
Which Republican candidate will join Democrat Marie Perez on the November ballot for the Congressional District 3 seat was still in question Friday afternoon. After initially falling behind incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Joe Kent shrunk the gap in Friday’s updates.
Results of two local measures were also close after the most recent ballot returns.
The city of Castle Rock’s library levy, while tallying a majority of votes in favor, continues to fall short of the 60% required. If it fails, this would be roughly the seventh time in the past three years, either because it did not meet the super majority or not enough voters came out for the election.
Toutle Fire and Rescue’s levy to pay for fulltime staff at the mostly volunteer agency was losing by 22 votes as of Friday. The measure only needs a simple majority to pass.
Below are the results of Cowlitz County elections, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. Statewide and multi-county races include the overall results, not just Cowlitz County numbers. Not all losing candidates are listed for races with more than three competitors.
U.S. Senator
Patty Murray: 53.1%, 940,357 votes
Tiffany Smiley: 33.1%, 586,778 votes
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs: 40.6%, 702,127 votes
Julie Anderson: 12.9%, 223,453 votes
Keith L. Wagoner: 12%, 206,569 votes
Bob Hagglund: 11.9%, 204,899 votes
Congressional District 3
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: 31.2%, 57,345 votes
Jaime Herrera Beutler: 22.6%, 41,603 votes
Joe Kent: 22.5%, 41,346 votes
State Representative, District 19 Position 1
Jim Walsh: 61%, 23,563 votes
Kelli Hughes-Ham: 38.8%, 14,996 votes
State Representative, District 19 Position 2
Joel McEntire: 60.5%, 23,183 votes
Cara Cusack: 30.7%, 11,778 votes
Jon-Erik Hegstad: 8.7%, 3,315 votes
State Representative, District 20 Position 1
Peter Abbarno: 95.4%, 28,548 votes
State Representative, District 20 Position 2
Ed Orcutt: 95.5%, 28,559 votes
Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 3
John Jabusch: 44.3%, 4,411 votes
Rick Dahl: 35.9%, 3,579 votes
Christie Masters: 19.6%, 1,947 votes
Cowlitz County Assessor
Emily Wilcox: 98.5%, 18,135 votes
Cowlitz County Auditor
Carolyn Fundingsland: 98.8%, 18,309 votes
Cowlitz County Clerk
Staci Myklebust: 98.9%, 18,230 votes
Cowlitz County Coroner
Dana Tucker: 57.7%, 14,535 votes
Timothy Davidson: 42.1%, 10,604 votes
Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney
Ryan Jurvakainen: 98.5%, 17,743 votes
Cowlitz County Sheriff
Brad Thurman: 60.2%, 15,068 votes
Rob Gibbs: 26.5%, 6,642 votes
Ronald Lundine: 12.7%, 3,179 votes
Cowlitz County Treasurer
Debra Gardner: 98.9%, 17,985 votes
City of Castle Rock Proposition 1
Approved: 58.4%, 367 votes
Rejected: 41.6%, 261 votes
City of Kalama Proposition 1
Yes: 58.2%, 543 votes
No: 41.8%, 390 votes
Fire Protection District 3 (Toutle Fire and Rescue) Proposition 1
Yes: 49.2%, 672 votes
No: 50.8%, 694 votes
Fire Protection District 6 (Castle Rock) Proposition 1
Yes: 57.2%, 1,741 votes
No: 42.8%, 1,301 votes
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Proposition 3
Yes: 61.5%, 7,624 votes
No: 38.5%, 4,767 votes