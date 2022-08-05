How did Cowlitz County vote? Unofficial primary election results as of Friday

The results of most Cowlitz County primary election races and measures have held steady since Tuesday, with a handful still too close to call Friday afternoon.

As of Friday’s update, the county has counted 26,747 ballots, with an estimated 4,356 remaining. County election results will be certified Aug. 16.

Cowlitz County’s voter turnout rate reached 37.5%, creeping toward the 40% expected by the election’s office.

Which Republican candidate will join Democrat Marie Perez on the November ballot for the Congressional District 3 seat was still in question Friday afternoon. After initially falling behind incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Joe Kent shrunk the gap in Friday’s updates.

Results of two local measures were also close after the most recent ballot returns.

The city of Castle Rock’s library levy, while tallying a majority of votes in favor, continues to fall short of the 60% required. If it fails, this would be roughly the seventh time in the past three years, either because it did not meet the super majority or not enough voters came out for the election.

Toutle Fire and Rescue’s levy to pay for fulltime staff at the mostly volunteer agency was losing by 22 votes as of Friday. The measure only needs a simple majority to pass.

Below are the results of Cowlitz County elections, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. Statewide and multi-county races include the overall results, not just Cowlitz County numbers. Not all losing candidates are listed for races with more than three competitors.

U.S. Senator

Patty Murray: 53.1%, 940,357 votes

Tiffany Smiley: 33.1%, 586,778 votes

Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs: 40.6%, 702,127 votes

Julie Anderson: 12.9%, 223,453 votes

Keith L. Wagoner: 12%, 206,569 votes

Bob Hagglund: 11.9%, 204,899 votes

Congressional District 3

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: 31.2%, 57,345 votes

Jaime Herrera Beutler: 22.6%, 41,603 votes

Joe Kent: 22.5%, 41,346 votes

State Representative, District 19 Position 1

Jim Walsh: 61%, 23,563 votes

Kelli Hughes-Ham: 38.8%, 14,996 votes

State Representative, District 19 Position 2

Joel McEntire: 60.5%, 23,183 votes

Cara Cusack: 30.7%, 11,778 votes

Jon-Erik Hegstad: 8.7%, 3,315 votes

State Representative, District 20 Position 1

Peter Abbarno: 95.4%, 28,548 votes

State Representative, District 20 Position 2

Ed Orcutt: 95.5%, 28,559 votes

Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 3

John Jabusch: 44.3%, 4,411 votes

Rick Dahl: 35.9%, 3,579 votes

Christie Masters: 19.6%, 1,947 votes

Cowlitz County Assessor

Emily Wilcox: 98.5%, 18,135 votes

Cowlitz County Auditor

Carolyn Fundingsland: 98.8%, 18,309 votes

Cowlitz County Clerk

Staci Myklebust: 98.9%, 18,230 votes

Cowlitz County Coroner

Dana Tucker: 57.7%, 14,535 votes

Timothy Davidson: 42.1%, 10,604 votes

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney

Ryan Jurvakainen: 98.5%, 17,743 votes

Cowlitz County Sheriff

Brad Thurman: 60.2%, 15,068 votes

Rob Gibbs: 26.5%, 6,642 votes

Ronald Lundine: 12.7%, 3,179 votes

Cowlitz County Treasurer

Debra Gardner: 98.9%, 17,985 votes

City of Castle Rock Proposition 1

Approved: 58.4%, 367 votes

Rejected: 41.6%, 261 votes

City of Kalama Proposition 1

Yes: 58.2%, 543 votes

No: 41.8%, 390 votes

Fire Protection District 3 (Toutle Fire and Rescue) Proposition 1

Yes: 49.2%, 672 votes

No: 50.8%, 694 votes

Fire Protection District 6 (Castle Rock) Proposition 1

Yes: 57.2%, 1,741 votes

No: 42.8%, 1,301 votes

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Proposition 3

Yes: 61.5%, 7,624 votes

No: 38.5%, 4,767 votes