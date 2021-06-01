Housing plan updates aim to direct federal funds for Longview and Kelso residents

Longview and Kelso officials are reviewing a plan to provide housing for people living on low or moderate incomes in order to receive federal funding, which has fluctuated over the last 16 years.

Longview reports the city received almost $92,000 less in Community Development Block Grants this year than in 2005. Longview and Kelso jointly received about $15,000 less in HOME Investment Partnership funds over the same time period.

“The impact of these reduced funds is even more pronounced when considering the impact of inflation in those 16 years,” states a Longview report.

Interim Planning Manager Adam Trimble said U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development money fluctuates depending on the annual budget Congress sets for the agency.

Trimble said the reduction in money limits administrative staff hours to oversee applications from local organizations seeking funding.

FundingLongview receives HUD Community Development Block Grants and Longview and Kelso receive a joint distribution of HUD HOME Investment Partnership funding.

Both sources can be used to increase affordable housing by offering services such as rental and mortgage assistance and the creation and rehabilitation of new houses or rentals.