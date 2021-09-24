Housing authority shares two years of projects with city council

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington presented a report to the Longview City Council about the affordable housing it provided last year and the plans it has for future developments.
The affordable housing agency did not present an annual report last year, so the presentation during the city council workshop Thursday covered events since October 2019.
HOSWWA CEO Jennifer Westerman said the agency provided nearly 1,600 housing choice vouchers across the four counties they serve in southwest Washington last year, along with housing options for 67 homeless veterans. That housing assistance translated to more than $10 million in payments to landlords in Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.
The agency roughly doubled its cash flow between 2019 and 2020 and has several additional housing developments in the works. Westerman said the biggest issue facing the group right now was a lack of staffing, whether it be case managers for voucher seekers or a highly-paid developed to take the lead on future projects.
"There are development opportunities that hit my desk every day, but we need to have the staff and the financial capacity to do something about them," Westerman said.
Westerman gave the city council its first look at Sunrise Village, a planned series of buildings that will offer 45 units of affordable housing in Longview. The project has received nearly half a million dollars in pre-development funds so far and will soon be applying for state funding and grants to break ground sometime next year.
"You need to have a million in cash before an investor will come in with you" on a major development that offers tax credits, Westerman said. "We are now there and I'm very happy with that."
HOSWWA broke ground on the Willapa Center in Raymond in June, with construction expected to begin later this year. The center will include affordable housing and an early childhood education center for Raymond School District, a model that Westerman said they might consider for Cowlitz County projects further in the future.
Westerman also weighed in on a housing ordinance during the City Council's meeting later that evening. The ordinance adjusted the city's definitions and zoning permissions for transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and emergency shelters to align with a bill passed by the State Legislature earlier this year.
The City Council voted 6-1 to pass the ordinance with an amendment that increased the number of residents allowed in permanent supportive housing. The new language allows the housing sites to host two people per bedroom plus an additional two.