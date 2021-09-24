Housing authority shares two years of projects with city council

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington presented a report to the Longview City Council about the affordable housing it provided last year and the plans it has for future developments.

The affordable housing agency did not present an annual report last year, so the presentation during the city council workshop Thursday covered events since October 2019.

HOSWWA CEO Jennifer Westerman said the agency provided nearly 1,600 housing choice vouchers across the four counties they serve in southwest Washington last year, along with housing options for 67 homeless veterans. That housing assistance translated to more than $10 million in payments to landlords in Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.

The agency roughly doubled its cash flow between 2019 and 2020 and has several additional housing developments in the works. Westerman said the biggest issue facing the group right now was a lack of staffing, whether it be case managers for voucher seekers or a highly-paid developed to take the lead on future projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There are development opportunities that hit my desk every day, but we need to have the staff and the financial capacity to do something about them," Westerman said.