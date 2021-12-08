Hill joins Kelso Council to move ahead with community center proposal

The Kelso City Council has taken the first step on deciding the future of a section of city-owned land along Catlin Street.

The council held a special workshop Tuesday night to discuss the proposed use for 1.28 acres of land near the intersection of Catlin and Second Avenue. Later, after Jim Hill was sworn in as the city's newest councilman, the council voted to move forward with a feasibility study on the property.

The majority of the land in question is surplus property left over from the Catlin Street widening done as part of the city's West Main realignment. Kelso received a $253,000 grant from the state Legislature in 2019 to perform a feasibility study for affordable housing in the area and draw up initial designs.

Former city manager Steve Taylor proposed the area could provide mixed-use affordable housing along with some combination of the Kelso Public Library, a senior center and a new community center.

While the council supported going ahead with the study, they varied on what they preferred to see fill that space. Mike Karnofski was the most supportive of the mixed-use housing proposal for the area. Mayor Nancy Malone and Keenan Harvey disagreed about whether moving the library across the Cowlitz River pushed it too far away from the majority of the city's residents.

The audience at the council workshop was filled with people from the nearby Kelso Senior Center. Guy Tow from the Kelso Senior Center Association said the residents were concerned that moving the senior center could affect the current deal with the city, which allows them to rent out the center for group events and make money for building upkeep.

"Any changes that may happen with a new community center, it's an arrangement that we want left in place," Tow said.

A specific plan for the property would still be months away and depends on the findings of the feasibility study.

The Kelso City Council also moved ahead with a proposal to create a detailed code of conduct for councilmembers. Councilmembers voted to have city attorney Janean Parker draft a ruleset including "progressive discipline" for code violations and present it to the council at a future meeting.

The request to Parker passed without opposition, but only after an attempt was made by Hill to table the issue until councilman-elect Brian Wood was sworn into office. Hill's proposal was voted down, with Malone breaking a 3-3 tie. Malone argued the full council could discuss the specifics of the code when it is brought back up for a vote.

The council then established a subcommittee with Karnofski, Harvey and Lisa Alexander to review the current rules and procedures in place for the City Council.

In other business, the City Council:

Approved a contract for street crossing safety improvements outside Huntington Middle School. The $143,000 contract covers the installation of flashing crosswalk signs, sidewalk repairs, bike lanes and new lighting. The project is fully funded by a Washington Department of Transportation grant.

Delayed appointing a new member to the Kelso Housing Authority Board. The council expressed concern about how few Kelso residents served on the board and councilman Jeffrey McAllister said he planned to apply for the board when his council term ends in January.

Extended the interlocal management agreement for the Southwest Washington Regional Airport through the end of 2023.

Was introduced to the new youth services librarian for the Kelso Public Library.

