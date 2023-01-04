Hill given verbal warning by Kelso City Council

The Kelso City Council issued a verbal warning to councilman Jim Hill over recent aggressive communications.

The council voted 4-3 on Tuesday night to discipline Hill in response to a complaint filed by councilman Keenan Harvey. The complaint was based on Hill's interruptions and outbursts during the Dec. 6 meeting, as well as an email from Dec. 12 where Hill said "some folks ought to get their heads out of a certain part of their anatomy."

Harvey said Hill sent many other "unsolicited, unprovoked" emails to him since September, which he said could be considered "bullying tactics." Harvey told The Daily News Wednesday that the emails covered a range of topics where Hill was undercutting him in comments to the rest of the council.

Hill apologized for the outbursts during the December meeting, which he said were caused by Harvey potentially meddling with the Kelso School District with a discussion that night. He defended the emails as normal attempts at communication.

"If he doesn't want to be communicated with by anyone on council, resign. We've got to talk. We have to solve problems," Hill said.

The vote to discipline Hill was the first enforcement taken for the Kelso City Council's code of conduct that was enacted in the spring of 2022. Harvey's complaint fell in the category of "general disruptive behavior" by council members toward the public or each other.

"There is a fine line between discipline for allegedly hostile and harassing comments and First Amendment rights. I don't believe Mr. Hill's comments crossed the line," Karnofski said. He, Hill and Kim Lefebvre were the three votes against the verbal warning.

Many members of the council seemed most interested in getting through this debate. Lefebvre and councilman Brian Wood — the latter of which voted in favor of the admonishment — both said they were eager to take a vote and move on to more cooperative issues.

That may not come to pass. Hill asked for an executive session at the end of Tuesday's meeting to discuss other complaints about council behavior, but didn't provide details about who or what they were about.