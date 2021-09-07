 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlander Festival returns to Kelso this weekend
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Highlander Festival returns to Kelso this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelso Highlander Festival

Dancers perform a sword dance during the Highland Dance competition at the Kelso Highlander Festival in 2018.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News File Photo

Grab your kilts and tam caps: the Kelso Highlander Festival is taking place this weekend.

The annual two-day festival will take over Tam O'Shanter Park on Saturday and Sunday for a celebration including the Highland Games, traditional dances, Scottish bands and representatives from several clans of Scottish descendants. The festival is free to all visitors.

Every part of the festival other than the Highlander Parade was canceled last year by the COVID-19 restrictions. During the weekend when Tam O'Shanter would normally host the festival, the park underwent a $1 million renovation to improve its roads and parking lots.

"It's going to be pretty much the same as it always has, except the park has been remodeled. It should be a great return for the festival," said Fiina Fowler, advertising director for the festival.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fowler has been involved behind-the-scenes at the festival for two decades, between the marketing side and organizing the Kirkin' of the Tartan worship services. Fowler said the festival usually draws thousands of visitors a day, though she wasn't sure if and how the pandemic would affect attendance this year.

Kelso's connection to Scotland dates back to the city's founding in 1848. Peter Crawford named the city after his hometown of Kelso, Scotland, and established the city's high school and Presbyterian church. Since the last Highlander Festival was held in 2019, the two Kelso's entered into a Sister City relationship.

Highland Games were canceled earlier this summer in Seattle, Spokane and Prosser, when it was unclear how COVID restrictions would impact mass gatherings. Fowler said festival organizers are asking visitors to wear face masks in the handful of indoor or covered areas that are hosting events this weekend and will have a station offering free COVID vaccines.

"We're keeping it as safe as we can so visitors can enjoy the games without worrying about catching something," Fowler said.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning with the 5K Kilted Fun Run. Walkers take off at 7:30 Saturday morning, with runners following at 8 a.m. The largest event outside of Tam O'Shanter is the parade between downtown Kelso and the park, which leaves at 10 a.m. Saturday.

There will be individual competitions in the Highland Games on Saturday and the team games taking place Sunday. Regional bands Wicked Tinkers, Men of Worth and Sons of Malarkey will perform multiple times throughout the weekend.

If You Go

What: Kelso Highlander Festival

When: All day Saturday and Sunday

Where: Tam O'Shanter Park, Kelso

Cost: Free

Saturday

• 7:30 a.m.: 5K Kilted Fun Run/ Walk

• 9:00 a.m.: Vendors open, Individual heavyweight games, Dance competition

• 10 a.m.:  Parade kick-off in downtown Kelso

• 11 a.m.: Music entertainment begins

• 12:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies and Parade of Clans

• 1 p.m.: Dance competition

Sunday

• 8 a.m.: Kirkin' of the Tartan service in park

• 9 a.m.: Team heavyweight games

• 10 a.m.: Kilted Klassic Golf Tournament, vendors open

• 11 a.m.: Kirkin' of the Tartan service at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church

• 2 p.m.: Kelso Rotary Duck Race

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News