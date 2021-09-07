Highlander Festival returns to Kelso this weekend

Grab your kilts and tam caps: the Kelso Highlander Festival is taking place this weekend.

The annual two-day festival will take over Tam O'Shanter Park on Saturday and Sunday for a celebration including the Highland Games, traditional dances, Scottish bands and representatives from several clans of Scottish descendants. The festival is free to all visitors.

Every part of the festival other than the Highlander Parade was canceled last year by the COVID-19 restrictions. During the weekend when Tam O'Shanter would normally host the festival, the park underwent a $1 million renovation to improve its roads and parking lots.

"It's going to be pretty much the same as it always has, except the park has been remodeled. It should be a great return for the festival," said Fiina Fowler, advertising director for the festival.

Fowler has been involved behind-the-scenes at the festival for two decades, between the marketing side and organizing the Kirkin' of the Tartan worship services. Fowler said the festival usually draws thousands of visitors a day, though she wasn't sure if and how the pandemic would affect attendance this year.