Herrera Beutler speaks about vaccines, infrastructure during phone town hall

Her opposition to the larger spending bill was more assured. Herrera Beutler said that as a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, she had a strong handle on how challenging the scale of the bill would be for the country's economy. She said some economists already were worried the bills could lead to excessive inflation and even a potential recession.

"Our budget is about roughly $3 trillion to keep all the federal agencies functioning. So that one bill alone would dwarf that, and the reality is that we can't afford that," Herrera Beutler said.

Several callers asked about specific local infrastructure projects that Herrera Beutler held some funding sway over. Herrera Beutler told a caller from Washougal that new design proposals for the Columbia River Crossing on Interstate 5 would be coming soon, but that she wanted to make sure the new bridge would help Clark County commuters.

Herrera Beutler repeatedly cited the funding to expand broadband internet that she had secured for Washington in recent years. She said expanding service that can handle video calls for telehealth services and virtual meetings to rural residents of Southwest Washington would remain a priority for her going forward.