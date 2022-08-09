Herrera Beutler concedes after Kent overtakes votes in District 3 primary

Southwest Washington will have a new representative in Congress as Jaime Herrera Beutler concedes her third-place finish in the primary for Washington’s 3rd District.

Herrera Beutler trails fellow Republican Joe Kent by roughly 1,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary results as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The current results are a major shift in the race from this time last week, when Herrera Beutler led Kent by 5,000 in the initial tally from election night.

“Though my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home,” Herrera Beutler said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Kent will face Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat from Skamania County who received the most votes of any candidate in the primary stage. Perez will emerge from the primary with 31.1% of the total votes, while Kent received 22.7% and Herrera Beutler received 22.3%.

Kent would immediately be seen as the favorite to win the seat in November, as Southwest Washington remains one of the state’s conservative bases after the redistricting process concluded earlier this year.

The tight margin adds more attention to the race between the incumbent six-term Congresswoman and Kent, her Donald Trump-endorsed challenger. Herrera Beutler’s vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection lost her significant local support and dominated the headlines for the primary.

“I am relieved that I do not have to vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler ever again,” said Christy Tseu, chair of the Cowlitz County Republican Party.

In her concession statement, Herrera Beutler only obliquely referred to the impeachment vote through a line about “unexpected and difficult” surprises she faced in Congress. “But I’m proud that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country,” Herrera Beutler said.

Kent’s campaign manager said he would not be doing local news interviews until after the election results are certified. Kent has been appearing on conservative media over the last few days, including Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News and a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon.

Surprises in Cowlitz County

The apparent comeback by Kent was fueled by large number of ballots submitted close to the election deadline, which made up the votes that were verified and counted over the last week.

The large number of late ballots caught Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland by surprise. The county Elections Office had been on pace for a quiet turnout through the end of July but saw a flurry of both in-person voting and ballots left at drop boxes right before the deadline.

“On that Monday and Tuesday of the election, our lobby was full. We had people that came in to register to vote and cast their ballot at 7:59 p.m. (on Tuesday),” Fundingsland said.

Nearly 40% of the votes in Cowlitz County were cast either on Election Day or the Monday before.

Around 45% of eligible Cowlitz County voters cast a ballot in the primary election. Fundingsland said the number of challenged and rejected ballots would change that rate, but it would be the county’s second-highest turnout rate for a primary in modern history, behind only the 2020 election.

“Our norms in elections are no longer norms. Every election is different now,” Fundingsland said. “I actually think that the only typical norm that held true this election is those late return ballots seemed to be conservative ballots.”

Tseu said the effort came from “patriots” that want to push for more in-person voting in Washington because of unspecified concerns about election security. Tseu said she had not heard about the idea until after the election but thought it “looks like that is going to be the new trend.”

All of the top four candidates are currently within 400 votes of each other in Cowlitz County. As of Monday afternoon, Herrera Beutler held an eight-vote lead over Perez at the top of the ballot in Cowlitz County, with Kent in third place.