Hart and Kelsall out of Kelso council races after primary

At least one of the current members of the Kelso City Council will seemingly be knocked out of their re-election race in the primary.
Councilman Jeffrey McAllister will finish third in the primary for Position 1, despite one of the other candidates having suspended their campaign. The race for Position 4 is too close to call, but incumbent Richard McCaine also was in third place after the first batch of votes were released.
All results listed are preliminary and based on the initial primary votes Tuesday night. The top two finishers in each council race will appear again on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Position 1
Brian Wood took the top slot in primary voting for position 1 on Tuesday. Wood received 51.7% of the 1,072 votes cast in the Kelso primary race.
Curtis Hart came in second with 28.8%, or 309 votes, while McAllister received 203 votes in the Tuesday results.
Hart told The Daily News in July that he was suspending his campaign over concerns with the financial disclosure requirements and would not accept the position if elected. Hart built his local reputation on years of public campaigns against sex offenders, including sting operations and a multi-year lawsuit over obtaining the list of low-level offenders in Cowlitz County.
Brian Wood is the director of support services for Nippon Dynawave Packaging and has lived in Kelso since 2000. Wood and McAllister both sold themselves as being willing to work on the tedious everyday aspects of city government to improve the community.
Jeffrey McAllister was seeking re-election after winning his City Council seat in 2017. He is a former security officer and father of three who has lived in Kelso since 2013.
Position 4
Former city councilmember Jim Hill led the primary for position 4 Tuesday night with 42.4% of the votes, or 463 out of nearly 1,100 votes cast.
The competition for second place in the primary was too close to call between McCaine and Rowan Kelsall. Kelsall received 327 votes in the preliminary Tuesday night results while McCaine received 300 votes.
McCaine was appointed to the Kelso City Council in January after councilman David Futcher stepped down. McCaine, 71, is a retired Navy veteran who said he was able to organize compromises on the City Council and was interested in helping downtown businesses recover from COVID-19 limitations.
Hill served on the Kelso City Council from 2015 to 2019, when he lost his re-election campaign. Hill is a longtime Kelso resident who has been involved in numerous city committees and local organizations over the last two decades including Kelso Babe Ruth Baseball, the city planning commission and several neighborhood associations.
Kelsall works for the Washington State Department of Ecology. Kelsall moved to Kelso last year and said he was driven to run for the City Council to help workers and disenfranchised city residents. Kelsall does have some political experience after working as an aide in the Washington State Senate during two sessions.
This story will be updated as final vote totals come through.