Hard rain and clogged basins contribute to Longview street flooding

A hard rain's gonna fall in Longview from time to time, and the first storm of the year poses a heightened risk of flooding as a result.

Heavy rainstorms at the beginning of the week caused some streets throughout town to temporarily flood. One photo that circulated through local Facebook pages showed a section of Terry Street completely underwater.

"When the first one hits, we do get caught a little bit," Longview public works director Ken Hash said. "We get that isolated street flooding where you have a catch basin that plugs up and wasn’t on your radar prior."

Clogged basins in the city's storm drains are the primary cause for this type of flooding, according to Hash. If too much debris accumulates in the basin's holding tanks, it can block off the water siphoning hoses and keep the drains from working.

The basins in sections of Longview that are prone to flooding are emptied multiple times per year by city crews, including once before the first major storm is expected to hit. Industrial Way is one section where basins are frequently emptied to remove wood chips from passing logging trucks.