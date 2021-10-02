Hard rain and clogged basins contribute to Longview street flooding

A hard rain's gonna fall in Longview from time to time, and the first storm of the year poses a heightened risk of flooding as a result.
Heavy rainstorms at the beginning of the week caused some streets throughout town to temporarily flood. One photo that circulated through local Facebook pages showed a section of Terry Street completely underwater.
"When the first one hits, we do get caught a little bit," Longview public works director Ken Hash said. "We get that isolated street flooding where you have a catch basin that plugs up and wasn’t on your radar prior."
Clogged basins in the city's storm drains are the primary cause for this type of flooding, according to Hash. If too much debris accumulates in the basin's holding tanks, it can block off the water siphoning hoses and keep the drains from working.
The basins in sections of Longview that are prone to flooding are emptied multiple times per year by city crews, including once before the first major storm is expected to hit. Industrial Way is one section where basins are frequently emptied to remove wood chips from passing logging trucks.
Terry and Taylor streets have a secondary factor that makes their flooding more likely. Part of the streets' stormwater drainage goes through a ditch managed by Consolidated Diking Improvement District 1, which Longview has to work with to make sure the ditches are kept clear.
Annual rainfall and the frequency of major rainstorms has increased over the last 50 years, which has made the early-season floods more common. The Terry/Taylor neighborhood was built in the 1960s. Hash said the infrastructure was based around the existing levels of rain and not a possible increase.
"You get extremely high intensity rainfall over a short time frame and it overwhelms those 80-year-old systems," Hash said.
Later this fall, Longview street crews will be passing through neighborhoods to pick up leaves. City officials ask residents to keep leaves out of drains and gutters to avoid creating further problems in catch basins.