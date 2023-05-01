Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, will host her fourth town hall at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Centralia College, 600 Centralia College Blvd.
Gluesenkamp Perez will provide an update on her work in Washington, D.C. and answer questions from the audience.
Members of Gluesenkamp Perez’s team will be on-site providing constituent services to those seeking help with a federal agency.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
