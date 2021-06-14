Funding for Cowlitz River sediment survey likely in 2022, unclear for 2021

Federal government agrees to fund Cowlitz River sediment survey Cowlitz County will no longer have to foot the bill to monitor sediment on the Lower Cowlitz River after the Army Corps of Engineers received …

The delegation earlier this year sent letters to the Office of Management and Budget and the U.S. Department of the Army urging them to include funding in the 2022 fiscal year budget for sediment monitoring.

Local funds

Cowlitz County doesn’t want to have to pay for the survey again but offered the option to the Corps if there is no other money available this year, Swanson said.

In 2019, Cowlitz County; the city of Castle Rock; and the Longview, Kelso and Lexington diking districts paid the Corps $110,000 to survey the river. The survey, which was the first since 2015, found that while flood protection levels along the lower Cowlitz River have remained stable, the dam in the Lexington area was no longer at the federally mandated level of protection.

The Corps of Engineers in November conducted a hydro survey, calculated the level of protection and resumed water level gauge monitoring with the help of U.S. Geological Survey.

Survey results showed the same flood protection levels in Longview and Kelso and improved levels for Castle Rock and Lexington, according to the Corps. Swanson said he and other local officials are skeptical the improvement shows a lasting trend because it’s only one of two data points.

