Fox Creek study shows options to fix Rainier culvert and protect fish

RAINIER — A study on the Fox Creek culvert has shown three ways the city can improve flood prevention and best repair a damaged culvert.

West Yost & Associates, a groundwater construction service firm headquartered in California, conducted the study to advise the city council during Monday’s meeting.

“We are doing the feasibility study to bring some alternatives to the table,” said West Yost spokesperson Sandrine Ganry. “So those are three alternatives for a total of five options, with different sizes and configurations to resolve the two issues: the flooding and the fish passage barrier.”

The study detailed in city documents revealed three main options: hydraulic design, stream simulation and maximum daylighting.

Hydraulic design would serve as a more cost-effective but smallest structure for the city, Ganry said, and it also may not meet requirements for fish passage. This would entail building a box culvert.

The second solution of stream simulation, preferred by state and federal entities, would “mimic natural conditions” through a large arch culvert and open channel section. The third option would use this same approach but also maximize the open channel section of the culvert.

Located between West C Street and Highway 30 and Second and Third streets, the culvert runs south to north and flows into Fox Creek. Restoring and upgrading the culvert and surrounding area has been one priority for the city in the last several years, boosted in part through COVID-19 relief funding.

Heavy rain in 2015 caused debris to build up in the culvert, and a sinkhole formed mainly in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, Ganry said.

The city made an emergency repair of the culvert around 2016, though Ganry said a letter from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at the time said the city needed to plan for a long-term solution so that fish passage would not be affected.

A 2020 analysis of the area showed that the culvert was both undersized and barred fish passage, Ganry said.

The city then commissioned West Yost to conduct a feasibility study so they could know which option would work best financially and also meet state standards.

If the city went forward on the hydraulic design, costs would likely range from $6.5 to $7.2 million, city documents show. West Yost’s study also said maintenance could be difficult because of the culvert’s small size.

Stream simulation is the most expensive option for the city, with West Yost estimating the costs at $7.5 million to about $9 million. The firm also said this would serve as the best option for long-term maintenance and would meet fish passage requirements.

Maximizing the open channel is the least expensive option, costing around $6.7 million and serving as what the firm said is another good option for long-term maintenance. However, West Yost said it could impact Don Pedros Mexican Restaurant and the city should keep that in mind.

The study advised the City Council to consider these last two options, conduct an environmental impact study and coordinate with Oregon Department of Transportation for the agency’s plans on the Highway 30 culvert replacement.

No action was taken during Monday night’s meeting, with plans to possibly host a council workshop in January to discuss the city’s next steps.