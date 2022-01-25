Four applicants vie for vacant Kelso City Council seat

Four familiar names to Kelso city government have applied to fill Nancy Malone’s former seat on the Kelso City Council.

Jeffrey McAllister, Richard Von Rock, Kirsten Markstrom and LaDonna Page are the four candidates who submitted applications for the vacant council seat over the last two weeks.

During a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1 the applicants will be interviewed the City Council members who may decide to appoint one of them to the vacant seat during the regular council meeting later that night.

McAllister just concluded a four-year term on the City Council. The former security officer was elected in 2017 and lost his seat to Brian Wood in November. In his application, McAllister wrote he would “agree or disagree on some issues” with the current council but he knew how to work with them and the city’s staff.

“I believe I have shown that I am dedicated and have the best interests of Kelso at heart,” McAllister said.

McAllister said his goals for the city are improving water quality and supporting the Kelso Police Department. He said he has been involved with the Kelso Library Board, the Kelso Planning Commission and the North Kelso Neighborhood Watch.

Von Rock is a former chairman of the Kelso Planning Commission and has been a frequent presence at Kelso’s council meetings over the years. Von Rock also served as a fill-in for a vacant council seat in the past. He was appointed to fill Todd McDaniel’s empty council seat in the summer of 2017 and was part of the council through the end of that year.

“I feel I have the experience and background (sic) to be immediately ready to fit right in to work with the other Council members to accomplish what needs to be done,” Von Rock wrote.

Von Rock said his priority on the council would be improving the economic side of Kelso, with a focus on business growth and seeing further improvements to the Southwest Washington Regional Airport.

Page is the president of the Kelso Sister City Exchange Program. She said she grew up in Kelso, had children enrolled in the Kelso School District and was excited to have an opportunity to get more involved with the city’s future.

“I have a knack for getting involved in the communities I am part of and helping to lead them,” Page wrote in her application. “I am very organized and have the ability to serve where my city needs me.”

Page said she is a member of the Kelso-Longveiw Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer with the Lower Columbia School Gardens, and served on the board for military support groups.

Markstrom was the only applicant without city government experience but is a well-known name to the council. Markstrom is an organizer for homeschooling families, a leader in the local chapter of the People’s Rights Group, and a frequent presence at Kelso City Council meetings. She attempted to launch a write-in campaign against Jim Hill during last year’s City Council elections.

“I have been actively involved in staying in touch with my constituents for a few years now and hope to one day be able to have the chance to represent citizens in this city,” Markstrom wrote.

At the last few Kelso City Council meetings, Markstrom has been among a group who actively criticized Malone’s removal from the City Council and how the council handled the issue. Markstrom said she wanted to “see more transparency” from council members and push for more public involvement in Kelso as two of her goals.

Mayor Malone was forced to vacate her seat in December after missing six council meetings over the course of 2021. Malone confirmed to The Daily News last week she is not planning to go through the application process for her seat after not being immediately reinstated by the council.

