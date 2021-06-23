Former state legislator Mark Doumit dies at 59

Mark Doumit, a respected former legislator for the 19th Legislative District and advocate for Washington's forests and rivers, died Monday at the age of 59.

Doumit spent 10 years representing the 19th District in both chambers of the state Legislature as a Democrat. Since 2006 he worked as the executive director for the Washington Forest Protection Association, the trade group representing the state's private forest landowners.

"If they made a movie about effective legislators and called it 'The Natural,' Mark Doumit would have been the guy behind that story. He was just skilled at the job," former District 19 Rep. Brian Blake said.

Doumit's sister Helen Doumit Hein announced on Facebook Tuesday he died from a heart attack.

Wahkiakum County Commissioner Dan Cothren knew Mark Doumit long before either of them entered public office. Cothren was close friends with the Doumit family as they grew up in Cathlamet; another Doumit was the best man at Cothren's wedding.

Cothren said he and Mark Doumit used to go on walks around Cathlamet. The two were on opposite sides of the political aisle, so the walks would often turn into debates about the issues they cared about.