Former mayor, school board member among runners-up for Longview council seat

The three final candidates for the vacant Longview City Council seat will be interviewed Tuesday night.

Not included on that list was Longview's former mayor Don Jensen, who applied for the vacant City Council seat earlier this month. Jensen was one of the 13 city residents who sent in applications for the council seat and one of two people with elected experience who were ultimately left off the short list.

Jensen was the city's mayor from 2012 until MaryAlice Wallis took over in 2020. Jensen lost his re-election bid in 2019 after 20 years on the council.

The other elected official not included on the final list was Crystal Moldenhauer. Moldenhauer has served on the Longview School Board of Directors since November 2020 and was re-elected to her position last year.

The council subcommittee placed in charge of the application process chose Erik Halvorson, Randy Knox and Christopher Ortiz as the three finalists. They will be interviewed by the full council during a special meeting Tuesday night and a final appointment could be made later that evening.

The finalists had tangential political experience on their resumés, even if it wasn't an elected office. Halvorson ran for City Council in 2019 and finished in third place during the primary. Ortiz is a former school superintendent and currently works as an assistant superintendent for an Oregon school district. Knox works in the Washington Attorney General's office.

The city of Longview provided The Daily News with the full applications of 14 people who applied for the vacant council seat, including one person later determined to live outside the city limits. The other eight eligible applicants for the seat were:

Rayleen Aguirre, chairwoman of the Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and community volunteer

George Brajcich, a former president of United Steel Workers Local 1097 who regularly attends and comments during Longview City Council meetings

Amanda Buhrmann, social service caseworker

Kalei LaFave, politically connected city Planning Commission member who listed MaryAlice Wallis and state Rep. Jim Walsh among the references on her application

Tom Lee, attorney who ran against Spencer Boudreau for a City Council seat last year

Mary Lyons, grandmother and frequent community volunteer

Raymond Van Tongeren, advisory committee member for Consolidated Diking Improvement District 1 and longtime former Planning Commission member

Keith Young, senior sales engineer for Cascade Networks

The vacant council seat opened in February when Christine Schott announced she was stepping down to move outside the city limits with her family. Longview, Kelso and Woodland all have needed to appoint someone to fill a vacant council seat in the last three months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.