'Forceful voice' of House Rep Walsh faces Ilwaco teacher in general election

After narrow victories in his first two campaigns for the state House, Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he's seeing growing local support for his brash approach in the Legislature and lengthy Facebook videos about state policy.

"People are excited to have someone who's a forceful voice for them in Olympia and doesn’t pussyfoot around with policy issues," Walsh said.

His challenger for House seat 1, Ilwaco Democrat Kelli Hughes-Ham, views that forcefulness as a problem. Hughes-Ham said Walsh has alienated so many Democrats that he can't accomplish things the district needs. She said she can use her background as a teacher at Ilwaco High School to communicate and find common ground with as many people as possible.

"I don't see us being represented very well by our current reps. They say there's no use in complaining if your aren't willing to step up and do it for yourself," Hughes-Ham said.

The candidates in Washington's 19th Legislative District have a significant fundraising split. Walsh received $119,000 in campaign contributions as of Tuesday and has spent more than $100,000. Hughes-Ham, meanwhile, has collected $15,000 in contributions.

Kelli Hughes-Ham

A self-described "dirt-road Democrat," Hughes-Ham faces a familiar problem for the region's liberal candidates: how to balance preserving the environment with supporting the area's businesses that rely on natural resources.

Hughes-Ham has seen the economic impacts up close. Her grandfather worked at a lumber mill and her father repaired fishing boats, both major industries for Pacific County. Hughes-Ham said she wanted to bring those types of worker's views to Olympia to shape the discussions.

"I want people to hear these stories because, quite frankly, that's when you connect with people," Hughes-Ham said.

Kelli Hughes-Ham, Democrat Age: 47 City of residence: Ilwaco Occupation: English and art teacher at Ilwaco High School Political experience: Precinct committee officer for Democrats of Pacific County Civic activities: Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum board member Notable endorsements: Cowlitz County Democratic Women, Washington State Labor Council, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Sierra Club

Given her job as a teacher, schooling has also been a major priority for Hughes-Ham. She is supportive of the Wahkiakum School District's lawsuit attempting to overhaul the limits on funding Washington's rural schools. Under the current formulas, she said Ilwaco isn't even funded for a half-time guidance counselor.

To address the housing crises affecting Southwest Washington, Hughes-Ham mentioned relaxed permitting process and ways to give fulltime residents the first shot at buying homes instead of property companies.

"We can't make a law saying you need so many apartments built in a city, but we could make it lucrative for cities, for private property owners to build for families," Hughes-Ham said.

Jim Walsh

For much of the year Walsh has been lending his support to the initiative drive from the Project to Restore Washington. The conservative action group is pursuing a list of 11 initiative proposals covering many issues that Walsh and other state Republicans have regularly pushed for: multiple tax cuts, reinstating felony drug possession and limiting the governor's emergency powers.

If the initiatives receive enough qualifying signatures by the end of the year, each item will be brought forward as a bill during the legislative session. Any measure that isn't passed into law by the Legislature will automatically appear as a ballot measure in 2023.

Jim Walsh, Republican Age: 57 City of residence: Aberdeen Occupation: Owner of Silver Lake Publishing Political experience: Three terms in state House, former vice president of Washington State Republican Party Civic activities: St. Mary Catholic Church Notable endorsements: Washington Council of Police & Sheriffs, WA Farm Bureau, Mainstream Republicans of WA, Log Cabin Republicans WA

"Personally I'd rather do them as a bill but the tenor in Olympia in the last session was so partisan, it was hard to get good bills considered," Walsh said.

One of Walsh's biggest issues heading into next year is law enforcement. If re-elected, he plans to bring back measures to ease police officer's ability to pursue suspects and restore the felony drug possession rules the state dropped after the Blake decision.

He said that stricter drug possession laws would also have a positive impact on homelessness by forcing more addicts into treatment through drug court.

"If we can do more to enforce the law on possession of hard drugs, we have the ability to make diversion programs more effective," Walsh said.

Walsh has been an outspoken opponent of how Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has handled COVID-19, including suing the state Legislature for COVID-19 safety measures during the last session and wearing a Star of David while protesting COVID vaccine mandates, for which he later apologized. Walsh said this week the virus is no longer a pandemic and the Legislature's priority should be on emergency power limits.