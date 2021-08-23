Foot off the gas: Longview looking at plan to reduce speed limits citywide

A proposal is heading to the Longview City Council that would reduce the speed limit on many of the city’s major streets to 25 miles per hour.
Public works director Ken Hash is presenting a speed reduction proposal during a City Council workshop on Thursday. The overview of Hash’s plan recommends that the city reduce the speed limits on eight major streets before the end of the year, and further reduce speeds in the future if the change reduces the number and severity of crashes.
The plan presented to the council would start by lowering speed limits on the major roads that border schools, parks and other areas with a concentration of pedestrians.
Those roads are Nichols Boulevard, Seventh Avenue, 15th Avenue, 30th Avenue, 38th Avenue, Beech Street, Olympia Way and Pacific Way.
Hash said the proposed speed limit changes hopefully will make the city safer for bikers and pedestrians. The plan is heavily inspired by Seattle’s Vision Zero Initiative, a series of street changes that are intended to eliminate fatal car accidents by 2030.
“We know 25 miles per hour has a high survivability rate. So when we look at schools and parks, places with a lot of children and families, they are a high priority target for lowering speeds,” Hash said.
The review of speed limits came after a crash on Nichols Boulevard in March, which Hash was asked about during a Complete Streets Committee meeting. Hash’s review of the history of crashes and speeding on that street led City Council members Ruth Kendall and Mike Wallin to recommend he take on a citywide review of speed limits.
The review started with an overview of all 243 crashes involving a biker or pedestrian that were recorded in Longview between 2011 and 2021. Nine of those crashes were fatal and nearly every other crash resulted in injuries.
The roads with a speed limit above 25 mph contributed to the vast majority of those crashes. Roughly 80% of the crashes and injuries happened on the 20% of streets with the highest speed limits.
According to the report being provided to the City Council, reducing the speed on those roads could reduce the number of high-speed crashes by 25%, which likely would translate to a similar drop in severe injuries caused by car crashes.
Hash said when he began looking at how other cities adjusted their speed limits, Seattle had one of the most thorough studies. In 2015, the Vision Zero Initiative began a pilot program that reduced posted speed limits on some roads to 25 mph and added additional speed limit signs to others. The changes resulted in a 22% decline in crashes along those roads and an 18% reduction in injuries caused by crashes. The program expanded citywide throughout the second half of 2020.
Hash also looked at similar speed limit studies from Portland, New York City and Cambridge, Mass., to evaluate the potential benefits the change could cause in Longview.
“It’s not that we want to be any of those cities. I want Longview to be Longview, but what I tried to do was look at those studies and pick the good parts out that apply to us,” Hash said.
The City Council report also cited a small traffic study held on 38th Avenue in September to see how drivers were actually behaving in Longview.
The average speed for drivers along that section of road was 28 mph.
More than 88% of drivers kept their speed below 35 mph.
If the first round of speed limit changes are effective, Hash recommended the city follow up by reducing the speed limit on the remaining major arterial roads. Those speed limit changes would include Ocean Beach Highway, First Avenue and sections of Oregon Way and 38th Avenue.