Foot off the gas: Longview looking at plan to reduce speed limits citywide

The review started with an overview of all 243 crashes involving a biker or pedestrian that were recorded in Longview between 2011 and 2021. Nine of those crashes were fatal and nearly every other crash resulted in injuries.

The roads with a speed limit above 25 mph contributed to the vast majority of those crashes. Roughly 80% of the crashes and injuries happened on the 20% of streets with the highest speed limits.

According to the report being provided to the City Council, reducing the speed on those roads could reduce the number of high-speed crashes by 25%, which likely would translate to a similar drop in severe injuries caused by car crashes.

Hash said when he began looking at how other cities adjusted their speed limits, Seattle had one of the most thorough studies. In 2015, the Vision Zero Initiative began a pilot program that reduced posted speed limits on some roads to 25 mph and added additional speed limit signs to others. The changes resulted in a 22% decline in crashes along those roads and an 18% reduction in injuries caused by crashes. The program expanded citywide throughout the second half of 2020.

Hash also looked at similar speed limit studies from Portland, New York City and Cambridge, Mass., to evaluate the potential benefits the change could cause in Longview.