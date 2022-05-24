Five Cowlitz County positions are heading to ballots unopposed

Many of the Cowlitz County races that will appear on ballots this year are on far ends of the competitive spectrum.

The county sheriff, coroner and a county commissioner are facing challengers, but five other county positions have current incumbents running unopposed.

Unopposed candidates are County Assessor Emily Wilcox, Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland, Clerk Staci Myklebust, Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen and Treasurer Debra Gardner.

Four of the five incumbents ran unopposed for their positions in 2018 as well. Gardner was the only candidate to have a challenger that year, Karen Walker, who dropped out of the race in September.

Fundingsland, who oversees the county election process as auditor, said that roles like the one she holds may attract fewer outside challengers because they do not set policy. The unopposed county offices focus on enacting policies set by higher officials.

All the partisan county races will appear on the ballots in both the August primary and the November general election. The primary votes are only significant for races with more than two candidates, as they will narrow the field to the two with the most votes.

Running for the county positions also means paying for a campaign. There is a $998 filing fee to run for assessor, auditor, clerk or treasurer in Cowlitz County. The filing fee for the prosecuting attorney is $1,805, which is higher than the fee to run as a Congressional representative.

Washington state law sets the filing fees at 1% of the annual salary for the elected offices. Candidates can file for a petition waiving the fee by gathering one signature for every dollar included in the fee.

All five of the unopposed candidates identified as Independents when they filed with the Washington Secretary of State’s office this year. Myklebust and Gardner had both identified as Democrats during the 2018 election cycle.

Contested races

The recently-appointed Cowlitz County Commissioner John Jabusch is running against Christie Masters and Rick Dahl to keep his seat. Dahl and Masters were two of the finalists for the commissioner seat last year but the Cowlitz County commissioners were unable to agree on a selection before the deadline. Jabusch was appointed to the seat by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Brad Thurman is running for a second term as Cowlitz County Sheriff against Rob Gibbs and Robert Lundine.

The other competitive race for a county position is the vote for coroner, where incumbent Tim Davidson will be running against Dana Tucker, the chief deputy coroner for Lewis County.

The deadline for candidates to submit information about themselves for the voter’s pamphlet is Friday.

