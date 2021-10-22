First phase of Scott Hill Park construction enters the home stretch

WOODLAND — After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, signs of progress are taking root at Scott Hill Park.
A mostly complete baseball field stands at the southern section of the park. Dugouts and fencing around the infield were erected over the summer. The grass outfield, which will also double as a soccer field, was seeded around the same time. A gravel walking trail leads from the ballfield to the unpaved dirt road into the park complex.
The Rotary Foundation Club has raised half of the roughly $1.2 million needed to complete the first phase. The club and the Scott Hill park committee launched a publicity campaign to collect the remainder of the donations, led by a lengthy newsletter update that was mailed to more than 60,000 homes in Clark and Cowlitz counties this month.
"If we get even $10 from everyone who saw the letter, that gets us to the finish line," said Sandy Larson, Scott Hill Park committee chair and a longtime park advocate through the Rotary Club.
The park land was purchased by the city of Woodland in 2011 with the hope of creating a city sports park. The Rotary Club was looking to establish a park around the same time.
The two created an agreement in December 2011, where the city would retain ownership of the land while the Rotary handled the fundraising for the park. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2017 and extensive construction work began in 2018.
Scott Hill Park committee's finance manager Darlene Johnson said most of the work before this year had been on the park infrastructure. That includes irrigation and drainage systems, a retaining wall underneath the baseball field fence and the road leading from Scott Hill Road into the park.
"All the work we've been doing so far, you can't see," Johnson said. "There's a lot of money underground but you have to do that first."
The rest of phase 1 will solidify the initial section of the park. Paving work needs to be done along the walking paths, road and three sections slated to become parking lots. A maintenance storage building and a covered event pavilion are going to be added near the ball field.
The full plans for Scott Hill Park comprise $16 million in additional sports fields and complexes. Phases 2 and 3 would add a covered basketball court, three more soccer fields and four more baseball diamonds. Multiple parking lots will offer more than 400 spaces for cars and the whole park will be enclosed by the walking path.
"We can bring in teams from Kalama, Longview, Vancouver. We're in a very good location for tournaments and this is something that people wanted long before we started working on this," Larson said.
Woodland's location on the border of Clark and Cowlitz counties has let them lean on multiple state representatives to assist their fundraising. A $600,000 grant by the Washington Department of Commerce covers about half of the remaining cost for the current phase.
In addition to questions about funding the next phases of the park, questions also remain about the long-term operations for the park. During the Woodland City Council meeting earlier this month to create a restrictive covenant requiring the land to be used as a park, councilmembers briefly got into a debate about the future of the park's management.
DeeAnna Holland advocated for more city control, saying the funds for the park needed to be transparent as it was being built on city-owned land. Several other councilmembers wanted to defer to the park committee's idea of establishing a new Rotary foundation to oversee park management.
“I think the city should be a partner, but I don’t think the city should have anything to do with running the day-to-day operations of that (park),” city councilman Ben Fredricks said.
The park committee is meeting with the City Council early next year to discuss the long-term management and finances for the park. Larson hopes the discussion also will clarify whether the phase 1 field would be open to the public before the entire park was completed.
"That's the whole reason for building the park," Larson said. "If people know it's sitting up here, but they aren't permitted to come use it, they're going to start getting annoyed."