First phase of Scott Hill Park construction enters the home stretch

Scott Hill Park committee's finance manager Darlene Johnson said most of the work before this year had been on the park infrastructure. That includes irrigation and drainage systems, a retaining wall underneath the baseball field fence and the road leading from Scott Hill Road into the park.

"All the work we've been doing so far, you can't see," Johnson said. "There's a lot of money underground but you have to do that first."

The rest of phase 1 will solidify the initial section of the park. Paving work needs to be done along the walking paths, road and three sections slated to become parking lots. A maintenance storage building and a covered event pavilion are going to be added near the ball field.

The full plans for Scott Hill Park comprise $16 million in additional sports fields and complexes. Phases 2 and 3 would add a covered basketball court, three more soccer fields and four more baseball diamonds. Multiple parking lots will offer more than 400 spaces for cars and the whole park will be enclosed by the walking path.

"We can bring in teams from Kalama, Longview, Vancouver. We're in a very good location for tournaments and this is something that people wanted long before we started working on this," Larson said.