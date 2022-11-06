First look at Longview's 2023-2024 budget: more general fund spending

A first look at Longview’s proposed biennial budget shows plans for the city to increase spending through its general fund, which pays for most city services.

During Thursday’s meeting, the Longview City Council held the first public hearings for the 2023-2024 biennial budget and the tax revenue for the general fund.

The city’s general fund revenue is projected to increase to around $45 million per year, while expenditures will increase to $46.3 million next year and $48 million in 2024. The differences would be gapped by using savings from the current budget.

The Longview Police Department continues to be the largest recipient of the city’s general fund spending. The department is budgeted to receive more than $15 million in each of the next two years, up from the $13.7 it was budgeted for this year. The Longview Fire Department is set to receive just over $11 million per year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson said a large part of the projected spending increase was due to inflation. The rise in gas prices alone cost the city an additional $500,000 than it expected this year.

Budget enhancements, or new additions to the city budget going forward, would bump the budget up around $750,000 per year. New hires made up the largest share of those additions, including a community outreach coordinator, a parks maintenance supervisor, two maintenance technicians and a systems analyst.

A presentation on Thursday about general revenue largely focused on the continued rise in home values and property taxes. In Longview, assessed property values rose 14.6% heading into 2023.

The growth means Longview’s levy rate per $1,000 in assessed value will decline, but the overall tax payments for homeowners may not change very much. The “typical” one-story Longview home modeled by the Cowlitz County Assessor’s Office will pay the city an additional $1.82 in property taxes, according to the presentation Thursday night.

The handful of public comments during the meeting focused on concerns of a recession next year holding down the city’s revenue. Several commenters asked the city to highlight which items would be the most expendable if cuts needed to be made next year.

Summaries of the preliminary budget plans for Longview can be viewed online at https://www.mylongview.com/362/City-Budget.