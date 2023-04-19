Payments for the first half of 2023 property taxes are due soon, according to a Cowlitz County news release.

Because April 30, the usual deadline day, falls on a Sunday, the due date is extended to the next business day, May 1.

Tax statements were mailed to property owners at the end of February. Anyone who has not received their property tax statement should visit https://bit.ly/3GSFk8v or call the Cowlitz County Treasurer’s Office at 360-577-3060.

Payment options include:

Pay online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/treasurer using an e-check from a checking or savings account with a $2 fee.

Pay online using a debit or credit card with a 2.4% third-party vendor fee.

Mail payments to Cowlitz County Treasurer, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, WA 98626. Checks should be made out to the Cowlitz County Treasurer. Payments must be postmarked by May 1 to avoid interest charges.

Pay in person at the Treasurer’s Office in the Cowlitz County Administrative Building, at 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Drop payments off in the drop boxes at the north and south entrances of the Administrative Building parking lot and outside the main entrance of the Treasurer’s Office. A drive-up drop box is located in the north parking lot of the Administrative Building.

Pay by phone by calling 1-844-965-0200. A vendor fee will be applied to the payment.