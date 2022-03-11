Final three contenders for Longview council seat named after lengthy meeting

A debate over the field of applicants for the vacant Longview City Council seat capped the council's three-hour meeting Thursday night.

The three finalists for the open seat are Erik Halvorson, Randy Knox and Christopher Ortiz. The group was approved by the council after vocal dissent about the limited information made available to councilors about the three finalists and everyone else who applied for the position.

The length of the meeting was largely due to a flood of public comments from three groups within the city. Longview's business community weighed in during the public hearing to continue the downtown moratorium.

A group from the Longview Girls Softball Association and residents of the Highlands area dominated the public comment section of the meeting with the softball association asking the city to make the Seventh Avenue softball fields more secure and the Highlands residents upset over the lack of major improvements in the neighborhood.

Transparency concerns

The appointment process for the City Council kicked off when Christine Schott stepped down in February. The city received public applicants for the seat through early March and a council subcommittee of Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Mayor Pro-tem Mike Wallin and Hillary Strobel met for more than two hours Thursday afternoon to narrow the pool.

Wallin said 13 of the 16 people submitted valid applications, while one person did not meet the local residency requirement and two others came through after the noon deadline.

"We spent a lot of time... hours and hours asking ourselves which candidates did we think would fill this needs gap. We didn't make this decision lightly," Strobel said.

The three councilors who weren't on the subcommittee shared concerns about the narrowing-down process. The city did not share before the council meeting any resumés or biographical details about the final three candidates, or the names of everyone who applied for the seat.

Council member Ruth Kendall is concerned about the brief turnaround time between Thursday night's meeting and the special meeting taking place Tuesday when the interviews and final decision are scheduled to take place.

"I feel very uncomfortable picking somebody for a job, to work with them, with absolutely no time to do my due diligence prior to the night of the 15th," Kendall said. "I feel like there's a high risk we will not be successful in selecting someone."

After deadlocking on changes to the proposed list, the City Council went into an executive session for 15 minutes for the purpose of "reviewing the residency status" of everyone who applied. The council emerged from that with an amended motion, which guarantees the applications for the final candidates will be shared for council review before Tuesday's meeting.

The amended motion passed 4-2, with Kendall and Angela Wean voting against it.

About the three finalists

Strobel said the subcommittee is looking for a council member who is collaborative, avoids partisanship, has the available time to commit and is "from an underrepresented community if possible."

Halvorson ran for the City Council in 2019, coming in third in the primary against Strobel and Scott Vydra. The 27-year-old Halvorson was a firefighter and EMT for two years before moving to Longview. He made the expansion of the Longview Police Department a major part of his 2019 campaign.

Randy Knox came to Longview six years ago, after nearly 30 years working as a special agent and investigator for two district attorney offices in northern California. Knox is a Republican precinct committee officer for Cowlitz County.

The Daily News was unable to confirm major details about Christopher Ortiz before publication.

Public comments, city reactions

The moratorium enacted by the Longview City Council in January is a six-month pause on new businesses and many permits for the Downtown-Commerce zoning district. A public hearing is required of the start of the moratorium to keep the limit in place.

City Planner Adam Trimble told the council the planning commission is making progress on downtown zoning changes and expects to bring out a final draft around May.

Business owners and others at the public hearing repeated worries about allowing businesses that draw unhoused residents onto Commerce Avenue. Others, including two representatives from Catlin Properties, urged the city to move quickly to avoid alienating businesses interested in moving downtown.

The City Council voted 5-1 after the public hearing to keep the moratorium in place. The council also tentatively scheduled a workshop for March 24 to address safety concerns about the Seventh Avenue softball fields before the season begins in April.

Softball advocates asked for the meeting to move ahead with fencing around the fields, which is a recommendation the Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved Monday. An equipment shed was broken into earlier this week and coaches regularly find human excrement, used needles and debris around the fields. The coaches and supporters at the council meeting blamed the homeless people for the majority of the issues.

"We want to include, but we also want to keep people safe and clean and provide a great experience that makes them want to come back. Unfortunately we can't do this," said Chrissi Faulk, vice president of the Longview Girls Softball Association.

Thursday night's council meeting included presentations about the Sister City Commission, the 2021 Complete Streets report and an architectural award given to the RiverCities Transit station.

