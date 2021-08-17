Final primary results certified by Cowlitz County

The final results from the August primary election have been certified for Cowlitz County.
A total of 9,572 votes were cast in the primary election, representing a turnout of 23% of registered voters for the primary races. The final results changed little from how the races looked in the immediate aftermath of the primary on Aug. 3.
Kelso City Councilman Richard McCaine finished in third place in his campaign to stay on the council, trailing Rowan Kelsall by 12 votes in the final results.
Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter held onto a decent lead over the field as he sought re-election. The other three candidates finished within 42 votes of each other, though Michael Truesdell will advance to the general election.
The official election results came after two weeks of processing late-arriving ballots and the meeting of the Cowlitz County Canvassing board Tuesday afternoon. The three-member board reviewed 141 challenged ballots to make the final ruling on whether or not the votes would be counted in the final total.
County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the ballots reviewed Tuesday included 20 with unsigned envelopes, 45 ballots where the signatures did not match and 76 ballots that were returned late.
The canvassing work was done in one of the boardrooms of the County Administration Building in Kelso and was livestreamed to two locations within the building to allow a measure of public access and transparency. Michael Huynh, a senior auditor from the Washington State Auditor's Office, watched the process unfold from the cafeteria.
The top two candidates in all elections on the primary ballot will face off in the November general election.
City of Kalama — Mayor
Mike Reuter: 329 votes, 40.2% of the total cast
Michael Truesdell: 185 votes, 22.6% of the total cast
Matthew Merz: 160 votes, 19.5% of the total cast
Rob J. Gibbs: 143 votes, 17.5% of the total cast
City of Kalama — Council Position 1
Jon Stanfill: 382 votes, 47.3% of the total cast
Sara Hutchinson: 338 votes, 41.8% of the total cast
Scott A. Edwards: 86 votes, 10.6% of the total cast
City of Kalama — Council Position 2
Sandra Macias-Hughes: 369 votes, 45.3% of the total cast
Scott Moon: 328 votes, 40.3% of the total cast
Andrew Parkhill: 111 votes, 13.6% of the total cast
Kelso — Council Position 1
Brian Wood: 697 votes, 52.3% of the total cast
Curtis Hart: 358 votes, 26.8% of the total cast
Jeffrey A. McAllister: 272 votes, 20.4% of the total cast
Kelso — Council Position 4
Jim Hill: 551 votes, 40.8% of the total cast
Rowan Kelsall: 405 acres, 30% of the total cast
Richard McCaine: 393 votes, 29% of the total cast
Longview School District — Director Position 1
Don Cox: 4,248 votes: 65.8% of the total cast
Sean Turpin: 1,562 votes, 24.2% of the total cast
Laurie Baxter Pilger: 568 votes, 8.8% of the total cast
Longview School District — Director Position 2
Crystal Moldenhauer: 3,110 votes, 48.5% of the total cast
Melissa Richards: 2,949 votes, 46% of the total cast
Robert P. Kohr Jr.: 208 votes, 3.2% of the total cast
Castle Rock — Proposition on library levy
Approved: 274 votes, 62.1% of the total cast
Rejected: 167 votes, 37.9% of the total cast