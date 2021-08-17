Final primary results certified by Cowlitz County

The final results from the August primary election have been certified for Cowlitz County.

A total of 9,572 votes were cast in the primary election, representing a turnout of 23% of registered voters for the primary races. The final results changed little from how the races looked in the immediate aftermath of the primary on Aug. 3.

Kelso City Councilman Richard McCaine finished in third place in his campaign to stay on the council, trailing Rowan Kelsall by 12 votes in the final results.

Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter held onto a decent lead over the field as he sought re-election. The other three candidates finished within 42 votes of each other, though Michael Truesdell will advance to the general election.

The official election results came after two weeks of processing late-arriving ballots and the meeting of the Cowlitz County Canvassing board Tuesday afternoon. The three-member board reviewed 141 challenged ballots to make the final ruling on whether or not the votes would be counted in the final total.

County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the ballots reviewed Tuesday included 20 with unsigned envelopes, 45 ballots where the signatures did not match and 76 ballots that were returned late.