EXPLAINER: A breakdown of Cowlitz County document recording fees

A major piece of Longview’s move to form its own homeless housing program is a resolution allowing the city to keep its share of document recording fees.

Here’s a breakdown of what the fees are, when they are paid and how they are used.

What is a document recording fee?

In Washington, the fee for most recorded documents is $203.50.

The most common types of those documents are deeds, easements, liens/releases and real estate transaction documents, said Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland. Marriage licenses are one of the exemptions, and birth and death documents are not recorded through the auditor’s office.

The county auditor collects the full fee at the time of recording but most of the revenue does not stay with the county.

Who sets document recording fees?

In 2002, the Legislature established the document recording fee surcharge for affordable housing and added a fee to fund homeless programs in 2005. Lawmakers have approved various changes to the fees over the last 20 years.

Most recently, in 2021 lawmakers implemented a $100 recorded document surcharge to fund homelessness services, affordable housing projects and eviction prevention. That effectively doubled the fee from $103.50 to the current $203.50.

Where does the fee revenue go?

Of the $203.50 total, $5.65 goes to county administration, $3.24 goes to the state recording division for modernizing and improving recording and indexing system, according to a breakdown by the Washington State Association of County Auditors.

Most of the $11 for archives and preservation goes to the state, with $1 kept in the county.

The largest portion of the fee, $97.18, goes to the state Home Security Fund, which maintains the statewide homeless housing strategic plan and provides grants for rental assistance, homeless shelters, youth shelters and transitional housing.

An additional $28.94 goes to the state’s Affordable Housing Fund and $2.50 goes in the state’s Growth Management Planning Fund.

The county keeps $47.58 for its Homeless Housing Assistance Fund. Longview will now get a portion of this based on the percentage of real estate transactions in the city.

An additional $7.41 “affordable housing surcharge” is broken up between the county and the cities based on property valuation and population.

What is the revenue used for?

State law sets specific uses for fee revenue at the state and county levels. In general, the revenue must be used for affordable housing and homeless programs as outlined in the county’s five-year plan to address homelessness.

Cowlitz County receives about $1 million in document recording fee revenue for homeless and housing programs annually.

Since December 2019, the county has used the fees to pay for coordinated entry contracts with Community House on Broadway, Emergency Support Shelter and Cowlitz Family Health Center.

For several years the county has allocated some of the money to Emergency Support Shelter for operations and Lower Columbia CAP for a permanent supportive housing group home. The total amount allocated for these programs in 2022 was $338,400.

In August, the commissioners allocated about $1.1 million in document recording fees — and $400,000 in other affordable housing money — to two affordable housing projects, Campus Towers and Sunrise Village. The official agreements are set for the commissioners’ Jan. 31 agenda.

What are future plans for the revenue?

As of December, the county had $2.7 million in unallocated document recording fee revenue.

Last week, the commissioners directed staff to put together a request for proposal seeking projects with a focus on helping homeless youth to be funded by document recording fees.

Dahl said Tuesday he has been working with the county Building and Planning Department to look into potentially using document recording fee revenue to help lower-income residents become homeowners or working with Habitat for Humanity. The details and legalities are still being worked out, he said.