Expanded Cowlitz County Board of Health elects chair, plans for future meetings

The newly expanded Cowlitz County Board of Health met for the first time Tuesday and began planning.

In June, the Cowlitz County commissioners appointed the three non-elected members to join the board, following a new state law. Elected members may not outnumber non-elected members.

The new members include Lindy Campbell, Kelly Lane and Mary Jane Melink to fit the positions in three categories of provider, public health consumer and other community stakeholder. Previously, only the three county commissioners served as the Board of Health.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said a representative from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe selected by the American Indian Health Commission for Washington State will join the board later.

The board unanimously elected Lane as chairman and agreed to follow Robert’s Rules of Order while legal counsel finishes revising the rules of procedure.

Campbell suggested the board meet more often than its current quarterly schedule to better discuss what public health concerns and issues the board should address and set goals.

The board voted to meet in early September after a state training for new board of health members at the end of August. The new board members will also individually meet with health department leaders, including Director Carole Harrison and Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager, to get more information and ask questions.

Harrison gave a brief overview of the health department’s functions. The department includes environmental health, which regulates sewage systems, water quality, solid waste, RV parks, food safety, swimming pools, zoonotic diseases, as well as maternal and child health and communicable disease prevention and control.

The next Board of Health meeting will be set at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday in early September. The next regularly scheduled quarterly meeting is set for Oct. 25.