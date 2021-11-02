Wean, Boudreau, Wallis take the lead in Longview City Council races

Two new people are poised to join the Longview City Council, based on the preliminary election night results.

Angie Wean is prepared to unseat incumbent Chet Makinster for position 6 on the City Council. Wean received 57.5% of the 3,857 votes counted so far in the race, while Makinster received 42.2% of the votes.

In position 7, Spencer Boudreau holds a slim lead over Tom Lee in the initial results. Boudreau received 1,958 votes in the initial count while Lee received 1,878. The winner of the race will take the seat currently held by Steve Moon.

Mayor MaryAlice Wallis has taken a commanding lead in her re-election effort against Matthew Gisby. Wallis has received 82% of the initial votes cast, while Gisby trailed with 17% of the early votes.

Gisby has been unavailable for comment since telling The Daily News he filed against Wallis partly as a joke.

Makinster, 71, a former business owner and Rotary Club president, is the longest-serving member currently on the Longview City Council.

Wean, 46, is an internal communications worker for Microsoft who moved back to Longview last year and ran to bring new voices and ideas to the city.