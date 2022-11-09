 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington state and Cowlitz County election results as of Wednesday

Election

Cowlitz County commissioner district 3

John Jabusch (I) 49.55%

Rick Dahl (R) 50.24%

Cowlitz County coroner

Dana Tucker (R) 60%

Tim Davidson (I) 40%

Cowlitz County sheriff

Brad Thurman (R) 66%

Rob Gibbs (R) 32%

Castle Rock Public Library levy

Approved 54%

Rejected 46%

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy

Approved 56%

Rejected 44%

State District 19 Pos. 1

Jim Walsh (R) 60%

Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) 39%

State District 19 Pos. 2

Joel McEntire (R) 60%

Cara Cusack (D) 39%

US House district 3

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) 52%

Joe Kent (R) 47%

US Senate

Patty Murray (D) 57%

Tiffany Smiley (R) 43%

State Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs (D) 50%

Julie Anderson (N) 47%

Editor’s note: This table includes election results provided by the Washington State Secretary of State Office and the Cowlitz County Elections Office as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

