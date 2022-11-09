Washington state and Cowlitz County election results as of Wednesday

Cowlitz County commissioner district 3
John Jabusch (I) 49.55%
Rick Dahl (R) 50.24%
Cowlitz County coroner
Dana Tucker (R) 60%
Tim Davidson (I) 40%
Cowlitz County sheriff
Brad Thurman (R) 66%
Rob Gibbs (R) 32%
Castle Rock Public Library levy
Approved 54%
Rejected 46%
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy
Approved 56%
Rejected 44%
State District 19 Pos. 1
Jim Walsh (R) 60%
Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) 39%
State District 19 Pos. 2
Joel McEntire (R) 60%
Cara Cusack (D) 39%
US House district 3
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) 52%
Joe Kent (R) 47%
US Senate
Patty Murray (D) 57%
Tiffany Smiley (R) 43%
State Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs (D) 50%
Julie Anderson (N) 47%
Editor’s note: This table includes election results provided by the Washington State Secretary of State Office and the Cowlitz County Elections Office as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.