Washington state and Cowlitz County election results as of Thursday

Cowlitz County commissioner district 3
John Jabusch (I) 48.54%;
Rick Dahl (R) 51.27%;
Cowlitz County coroner
Dana Tucker (R) 60%;
Tim Davidson (I) 39%;
Cowlitz County sheriff
Brad Thurman (R) 65%;
Rob Gibbs (R) 33%;
Castle Rock Public Library levy
(More than 60% needed to pass.)
Approved 55%;
Rejected 45%;
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy
(More than 50% needed to pass.)
Approved 56%;
Rejected 44%;
State District 19 Pos. 1
Jim Walsh (R) 62%;
Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) 38%;
State District 19 Pos. 2
Joel McEntire (R) 61%;
Cara Cusack (D) 39%;
US House district 3
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) 51%;
Joe Kent (R) 48%;
US Senate
Patty Murray (D) 56%;
Tiffany Smiley (R) 43%;
State Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs (D) 49%;
Julie Anderson (N) 47%;
Editor’s note: This table includes election results provided by the Washington State Secretary of State Office and the Cowlitz County Elections Office as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday. The majority of percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.