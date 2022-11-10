 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington state and Cowlitz County election results as of Thursday

Election

Cowlitz County commissioner district 3

John Jabusch (I) 48.54%;

Rick Dahl (R) 51.27%;

Cowlitz County coroner

Dana Tucker (R) 60%;

Tim Davidson (I) 39%;

Cowlitz County sheriff

Brad Thurman (R) 65%;

Rob Gibbs (R) 33%;

Castle Rock Public Library levy

(More than 60% needed to pass.)

Approved 55%;

Rejected 45%;

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy 

(More than 50% needed to pass.)

Approved 56%;

Rejected 44%;

State District 19 Pos. 1

Jim Walsh (R) 62%;

Kelli Hughes-Ham (D) 38%;

State District 19 Pos. 2

Joel McEntire (R) 61%;

Cara Cusack (D) 39%;

US House district 3

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) 51%;

Joe Kent (R) 48%;

US Senate

Patty Murray (D) 56%;

Tiffany Smiley (R) 43%;

State Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs (D) 49%;

Julie Anderson (N) 47%;

Editor’s note: This table includes election results provided by the Washington State Secretary of State Office and the Cowlitz County Elections Office as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday. The majority of percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

