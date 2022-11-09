UPDATE: Walsh and McEntire likely set for reelection in 19th District house races

Republicans Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire will likely be reelected as the representatives for the 19th District House seats.

Both candidates expanded their lead over Democrat challengers in the updated election results on Wednesday evening, all but assuring their victories as the final results are counted.

Walsh, R-Aberdeen, led Democrat Kelli Hughes-Ham 60.5% to 39.3% as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. McEntire, R-Cathlamet, has received 59.9% of the votes so far in his campaign against Cara Cusack, according to the Washington State Secretary of State’s website.

Walsh has served in the statehouse for three terms. McEntire was first elected to represent the district in 2020, when he defeated incumbent Democrat Brian Blake.

The initial results for the candidates in Cowlitz County broadly mirror the district as a whole, with Walsh receiving 58.2% of the early votes and McEntire receiving 57.6% as of Wednesday evening.

Walsh and McEntire were both at the Cowlitz County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday night to watch the results come in. Both representatives viewed the early numbers as signs they were representing the conservative voices in the district well.

“I am humbled and honored that the people of the district are continuing to show very strong support for the representation Joel and I provide for them in Olympia,” Walsh said.

“The voters in the 19th are trying to go a different direction with their political voice in Washington state,” McEntire said.

The next batch of results for Cowlitz County and the rest of the 19th District are scheduled to be released late Thursday afternoon.