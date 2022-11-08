Walsh and McEntire hold the lead for District 19 House races in early election results

State representatives Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire hold strong preliminary leads in Tuesday night's results for their re-election campaigns in Washington's 19th District House races.

McEntire, R-Cathlamet, received a 59.4% in the first results released for his campaign against Democrat Cara Cusack of, who received 40.5%. McEntire was first elected to represent the district in 2020, when he defeated incumbent Democrat Brian Blake.

The initial results for the candidates in Cowlitz County largely mirror the district as a whole, with Walsh receiving 57.4% of the early votes and McEntire receiving 56.9%.

Walsh and McEntire were both at the Cowlitz County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday night to watch the results come in. Both representatives viewed the early numbers as signs they were representing the conservative voices in the district well.

"I am humbled and honored that the people of the district are continuing to show very strong support for the representation Joel and I provide for them in Olympia," Walsh said.

"The voters in the 19th are trying to go a different direction with their political voice in Washington state," McEntire said.

The next batch of results for Cowlitz County and the rest of the 19th District will be released by 6 p.m. Wednesday.